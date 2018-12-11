HARRISBURG — The St. Marys Minor League, Little League and Junior League All-Star softball teams made the trek to Harrisburg Friday and were honored by Gov. Tom Wolf for all their accomplishments on the diamond this past summer.
All three teams won District 10 and Section 1 titles. Both the Minor League and Little League teams placed third at the Pennsylvania State Tournament.
The Junior League squad, managed by Bob Young, captured the state title — just the second by a St. Marys All-Star softball team — to earn a trip to the East RegionTournament in Connecticut.
The St. Marys Juniors went 3-3 in Orange, Conn., reaching the East Region semifinals before seeing its summer come to and end with a heartbreaking 3-1, 8-inning loss to New York. The team finished All-Star play with a 12-3 record.
Young and his team presented Gov. Wolf with a Pennsylvania medal from the East Region Tournament express their appreciation for the visit.
On top of meeting Gov. Wolf, the St. Marys contingent was treated to lunch by Rep. Matt Gabler’s office and finished up their day with a tour of the Capitol building.
