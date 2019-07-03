BROOKVILLE — Earning a rematch with DuBois, the St. Marys 11-and-12 year-old all-star baseball team took care of Brookville in a five-inning 11-1 win at Memorial Park Tuesday night.
Losing 8-7 to DuBois on Sunday, St. Marys needs to beat the winners’ bracket champions twice to win the District 10 title. They’ll meet Friday at Way Memorial Field at 8 p.m. A second game, if necessary is Sunday.
The Minor League teams from St. Marys and DuBois will battle Friday at Way Memorial Field at 6 p.m. in the winners’ bracket finals of that D-10 tournament.
St. Marys scored in every inning, ending the game via the 10-Run Rule with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Meanwhile, the pitching duo of Ben Paul and Wil Wortman combined for a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Ben Reynolds and Paul set the tone early for St. Marys in the bottom of the first inning with home runs. Reynolds ripped a solo shot to deep left field while Paul, after a Lance O’Neill double, lined one off the plasting piping on the top of the left-field fence and the ball bounced over for a quick 3-0 lead.
No. 9 hitter Mason Nicklas hit the first of his two doubles in the second, driving in Frankie Smith. He also doubled in two runs in the third as St. Marys built the lead to 7-0.
After scoring an unearned run in the fourth, St. Marys put six straight batters on base to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game. Charlie Geci, Smith and Louie Nedzinski all singled with Nedzinski singling in a run.
Wortman was hit by a pitch, Reynolds reached on a fielder’s choice play that pushed home a run and O’Neil singled to deep left-center field with the bases loaded to push home Nedzinski with the game-ending run.
St. Marys had 13 hits off three Brookville pitchers with O’Neill, Paul and Nedzinski each finishing with two hits.
Paul went the first 3 1/3 innings, striking out five and giving up three runs while walking one batter. Wortman finished things up, going 1 2/3 innings, striking out two and giving up one hit. Both stayed under pitch limitations that have them available for Friday’s showdown with DuBois.
Brookville’s lone run came in the fourth inning when Kolton Griffin led off with a double and scored on Will Shofestall’s one-out single.
Luke Burton, Shofestall and Sam Krug all pitched for Brookville, which finished the tournament with a 3-2 record.