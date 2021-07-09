BROOKVILLE — The St. Marys Little League All-Star softball team is set to play for a Section 1 title this evening, reaching the championship game with a 14-0, four-inning victory against Cochranton Thursday at Northside Field in Brookville.
Mother nNature has wreaked havoc with the four-team event the past two days after the tourney opened with beautiful weather on Tuesday. St. Marys topped Knox, 14-0 in four innings as well that day before rain postponed the winners’ bracket matchup against Cochranton on Wednesday.
Field conditions Thursday at Brookville’s Little League Complex forced the game to be moved at the high school field, and for the second straight game St. Marys exploded in the first inning to seize control of things.
The District 10 champs pushed 10 runs across in the first Thursday after scoring all 14 of its run in the opening inning against Knox.
Avery Eckels did the rest in the circle as she tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out one and walking a pair. St. Marys pitching has allowed just one hit in eight innings so far in the tourney.
The losers’ bracket game between FLAG and Cochranton was not played and pushed to today at 4 p.m., The winner will then play St. Marys at 6 p.m. in the finals. An if-necessary game would be held on Saturday.
Eckels tossed a quick 1-2-3 top of the first before her offense have her all the run support she needed in the bottom half of the inning.
St. Marys loaded the bases with no outs as Bailey Thorwart drew a leadoff walk and Kaylen Eozzo and Molly Hanslovan hit back-to-back singles. Eckels then walked to force home Thorwart before Sidney Reider plated a run on a fielder’s choice.
Cochranton then cut down a runner at home on another fielder’s choice, but Sophia Surra followed with a two-run single to make it 4-0. Guliana Muccio promptly made it 6-0 with a two-run double.
Addison Beimel kept the inning rolling with a walk to roll the lineup over, and Thorwart crushed a two-run triple in her second at-bat of the inning. She then scored on a sacrifice fly by Eozzo.
St. Marys was’t quite finished though, as Hanslovan drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on an Eckels single to center to make it 10-0 after one inning.
Eckels promptly retired the side again in the second, with the offense tacking on a run in the bottom half when Zoe Romanic drew a leadoff walk and later raced home on a passed ball.
Cochranton got its first runner in the third when Alivia Miller walked with one out. However, she was stranded at second.
St. Marys then pushed three more runs across in the third.
Eozzo led off the inning with a triple to center before Hanslovan walked. Eckels plated both with a double and in turn scored on a passed ball to set the eventual final at 14-0.
Eckels finished 2-for-2 with the double and four RBIs, while Eozzo was 2-for-2 with a triple, RBI and a pair of runs scored.
Claire McCartney broke up Eckels’ no-hit bid with a single to open the fourth but got no farther than second as Eckels finished off the shutout to send her team to the championship game.
ST. MARYS 14,
COCHRANTON 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Cochranton 000 0 — 4
St. Marys (10)13 x — 14
Cochranton—0
Mara Schwartz cf 1000, Paylon Rogers cf 1000, Claire McCartney 1b-p-2b 2010, Claudia Lippert c 2000, Paige Simmerman 2b-p 2000, Jayden Frayer p-1b-2b 1000, Maggie Jackson ss 2000, Madi Brenot 3b 1000, Alivia Miller rf 0000, Alaina Shorts lf 1000. Totals: 13-0-1-0.
St. Marys—14
Bailey Thorwart 2b 2212, Kaylen Eozzo 1b 1210, Molly Hanslovan 1210, Avery Eckels 2124, Sidney Reider 3101, Alison Mertz 1100, Zoe Romanic 1110, Sophia Surra 1112, Samantha Kahnell 2000, Guiliana Muccio 2112, Addison Beimel 0200, Alexa Uhl 1000. Totals: 18-14-9-12.
Errors: Cochranton 1, St. Marys 0. LOB: Cochranton 3, St. Marys 3. 2B: Eckels, Muccio. 3B: Thorwart, Eozzo. SF: Eozzo. SB: Hanslovan 2, Romanic, Muccio 2, Beimel.
Pitching
Cochranton: Jayden Frayer-1/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Claire McCartney-2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SOl Paige Simmerman-2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
St. Marys: Avery Eckels-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: Frayer.