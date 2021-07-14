THORNDALE — Powered by the right arm of Avery Eckels and a potent offensive attack, the St. Marys Little League All-Stars softball team opened the Pennsylvania State Tournament with a convincing 11-0, 4-inning victory against Section 5 champion North Pocono in Thorndale.
Eckels tossed a no-hitter while striking out seven in her four innings of work. She allowed just two baserunners — the first on a walk with one in the second and the other on an error with one out in the third. That runner in the third was promptly thrown out trying to steal second by catcher Kaylen Eozzo.
Eckels was backed by an offense that pounded out 14 hits en route to scoring the 11 runs, all of which came in the third and fourth innings.
Molly Hanslovan led that attack, going 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Eozzo, Eckels, Bailey Thorwart and Sophia Surra all had two hits in the win. Eozzo had a double and two RBIs, while Surra also drove in a pair of runs.
With the victory, St. Marys advanced to face Section 6 champ Stroudburg in a winners’ bracket game tonight at 7:30 p.m. Stroudsburg beat Section 2 champ Shaler on Tuesday. Scores of the other games were not available at press time.
While Eckels silenced the North Pocono bat the entire game, Abby Franklin did the same to them for two innings.
Thorwart led off the game with a single and Hanslovan singled with one out, but St. Marys never got a runner to third in the frame. Franklin then tossed a 1-2-3 top of the second before the Section 1 champs finally got to her in the third.
Thorwart and Eozzo got things started with back-to-back singles with one out. Hanslovan made it three hits in a row and Thorwart scored on an error by the left fielder. However, Eozzo was throw out at the plate trying to score on that same error.
Hanslovan wound up at third on the play and quickly scored when Eckels doubled to left. Guiliana Muccio followed with a walk before Surra single home Eckels. Muccio then stole home on a pickoff throw to first that didn’t get Surra to push the St. Marys lead to 4-0.
St. Marys then put the 10-run mercy rule into play with a huge 7-run top of the fourth.
Addison Beimel started things with a bunt single with one out, while Thorwart followed with a walk. Eozzo then blasted a two-run double to deep center, while Hanslovan followed with a double of her own to left-center to chase home Eozzo to make it a 7-0 game.
A single by Eckels put runners on the corners before Muccio and Surra each smacked RBI singles to extend the lead to 9-0. Zoe Romanic then reached on a bunt where a wild throw by the pitcher allowed St. Marys’ final two runs to cross the plate.
ST. MARYS 11,
NORTH POCONO 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys 004 7 — 11
No. Pocono 000 0 — 0
St. Marys—11
Bailey Thorwart 2b 2220, Kaylen Eozzo c 3122, Molly Hanslovan ss 3231, Avery Eckels p 3221, Guiliana Muccio 3rf 2211, Sophia Surra lf 3122, Alison Mertz 3b 1000, Zoe Romanic 3b 2011, Sidney Reider 1b 3000, Addison Beimel cf 3110. Totals: 25-11-14-8.
North Pocono—0
Paige Dymek cf 2000, Ella Clementoni 2b 2000, Belle Forgione 3b 2000, Mirabelle Zanguardi c 2000, Gianna Carra rf 0000, Nina Franceschelli lf 1000, Jules Galella 1b-p 1000, Abby Franklin p-1b 1000, Liv Charles 1000. Totals: 12-0-0-0.
Errors: St. Marys 1, NP 2. LOB: St. Marys 4, NP 1. 2B: Eozzo, Hanslovan, Eckels. SB: Surra, Romanic, Beimel.
Pitching
St. Marys: Avery Eckels-4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SO.
North Pocono: Abby Franklin-3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Jules Galella-1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: Franklin.