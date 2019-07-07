ST. MARYS — Bouncing back from an early deficit, the St. Marys Minor League All-Stars earned a rematch with unbeaten DuBois with a 14-6 win over Brookville Sunday afternoon at Memorial Park.
St. Marys escaped the heavy rain in the region and was able to get the District 10 losers’ bracket final in without issue. But it was Brookville that struck first and held a 4-0 lead after the top of the first inning.
However, St. Marys posted a six-run second inning then put things away with a pair of four-run rallies in the fourth and fifth innings.
That puts St. Marys into Tuesday’s final at DuBois. A win forces the “if necessary” game on Thursday.
St. Marys had seven different players with at least one hit in its 11-hit day off four Brookville pitchers who combined to walk nine. Chase Simbeck singled three times and scored three runs. Vinny Defilippi and Nick Chamberlin each singled twice with Defilippi driving in two runs and Chamberlin four. Julian Lanzel singled once and drove in two runs.
All of St. Marys’ hits came in its three innings it scored. Chamberlin’s two-out single drove in Defilippi for the first run of the second. A two-out Brookville error allowed St. Marys to put five runs across with two outs. Simbeck singled in a run and Lanzel singled in two. Jack Breindel’s infield single put St. Marys up 6-4.
After Brookville cut it to 6-5 in the third, St. Marys scored four in the fourth. Wyatt Brem and Landon Smith singled in runs and Chamberlin singled home two runs with two outs.
Up 10-6 going into the bottom of the fifth, St. Marys sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four more runs. DeFilippi singled in two runs and Chamberlin’s fourth RBI came off a sacrifice fly to left field.
The offensive support was more than enough for the St. Marys pitching duo of Chamberlin and Breindel. Chamberlin got the win, going four innings and allowing nine hits while striking out one. Breindel retired five of the six batters he faced to finish things out, also not walking a batter while striking out two.
Brookville came out strong as Cody Householder, who had three hits including a double, reached on a bunt single. An infield error allowed Kevin Mumford to reach and after one out, Joel Burton and Gabe Hannah each singled in runs.
Tyler Barnett’s groundout scored Burton and a fourth run came home on an errant pickoff throw to third to try to get Hannah.
Parker Kalgren led off the third with a double. Burton singled him to third and Hannah’s groundout to second scored Kalgren, who also had three hits and scored two runs.
Brookville’s last run came in the top of the fifth when Burton led off with a double. Pinch-runner Oliver Butcher scored two batters later on Barnett’s groundout.
Burton, Householder, Mumford and Hannah pitched for Brookville. Burton started and went 3 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking four.