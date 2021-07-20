COCHRANTON — It’s often said success breeds success.
That has certainly been the case in recent years for the St. Marys Little League softball program, which has annually produced multiple state tournament squads.
This year is no different thanks to a new group of Minor Leaguers playing in their first All-Star postseason punched their ticket to states with an 8-4 victory against Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) in the Section 1 championship Sunday afternoon in Cochranton.
St. Marys used patience at the plate and aggressive base running in the first three innings to jump out to a 5-1 lead despite having just one in that stretch.
The bats finally came alive for the District 10 champions in the top of the fifth as they plated three big insurance runs on three hits to eventually take an 8-2 advantage to the bottom of the sixth.
Host CMP didn’t go quietly, though, as it capitalized on a pair of St. Marys errors to push across two unearned runs to make it an 8-4 game.
That’s as close as CMP got, as St. Marys starter Lanie Weisner got Bree Lodeblein to hit into a fielder’s choice to end the game and send St. Marys to the state tournament in Fairchance.
Weisner pitched a strong game in the circle, allowing four runs, two earned, on just two hits while striking out 12 and walking five. She also was 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
Mound counterpart Kamryn Reese also struck out 12 St. Marys batters. However, it was that base running that made the difference as St. Marys stole five bases and took extra bases on wild pitches/passed balls on its way to scoring eight runs, four earned, on four hits.
“It was a total team effort top to bottom,” said St. Marys manager Eric Weisner. “The girls put the ball in play when we needed to. Their pitcher is a very good pitcher. She was throwing 44-45 miles per hour, and our girls were putting it in play, which is all you can ask of them.
“We fielded well and made the plays when we had to. We had a couple miscues, but they are 10 (years old) and that’s going to happen. I thought our base running was phenomenal, and base running can win games for you. Our girls that got on were aggressive.
“Lanie pitched well and threw strikes and pretty much held them off balance. And when someone did get on base, we have one of the best catchers in the state in Bella Dixon. When you can keep someone who walks or hits a single at first base, thats a big win, especially in 10U when girls are usually running and running.”
And, the significance of this group’s first trip to a state tourney wasn’t lost by Weisner.
“This group would have been 8- and 9-year olds last year when Little League didn’t do anything (All-Star wise), so this is truly their first chance to be able to experience this,” said Weisner. “They have performed well, and it’s been a great team effort to get to this point. I can’t say enough about every girl on this team.”
St. Marys was the visiting team by virtue of the pre-game coin flip and took advantage of batting first by scoring a pair of runs.
Avery Stauffer led off the game and reached on an error. She quickly stole second and took third on a wild pitch before scoring on an infield single by Weisner, who eventually worked her way around the bases to score on a pair of wild pitches after a groundout.
CMP got one of those runs back in the bottom half when Payton Phillips drew a one-out walk and later raced home on a wild pitch to make it 2-1. Teammate Reese Stanford then walked and eventually made it to third but was stranded there by Weisner.
St. Marys answered back in the top of the second with two more runs to push the lead to 4-1.
Addie O’Dell led off the inning with a walk before Reese recorded a pair of strikeouts. O’Dell made her way to third on a pair of wild pitches in that sequence.
That turned the lineup back over to Stauffer, who extended the inning with a two-out walk. She kept running around first and Reese tried to throw her out at second.
However, the throw went into center field, allowing O’Dell to score and Stauffer to reach third. Shortly thereafter, Stauffer sprinted home from third on a wild pitch.
Weisner settled in from that point and retired the side in order in the second and third innings, striking out five of the sox batters she faced. She also recorded the sixth out when she snagged a line drive off the bat of Addie Smock to open the second.
In between, St. Marys plated a fifth run in the top of the third thanks to Bella Dixon. She drew a one-out walk, then stole second and third — scoring on that steal of third when the throw got into left field.
CMP responded with a run in the third as Weisner lost her control a bit. Three walks around an infield single produced that run, as a free pass to Taylor Jordan forced home Stanford to make it 5-2.
Weisner kept the score there as she promptly recorded a strikeout to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.
St. Marys’ bats then came alive in the fifth to give Weisner some insurance runs.
Stauffer led off the inning with a single and swiped second before scoring on a single to center by Anna Lanzel, who took second on a wild pitch and raced home on another single — this one by Weisner to center.
Weisner created St. Marys’ eighth and final run with her legs. She stole second and tagged up on a fly ball to center. She then sprinted home when the third baseman got her legs tangled up trying to stop a wide throw.
Just when it seemed St. Marys was in complete control, CMP made one final push in the bottom of the sixth.
Reese led off the frame with a single before Hadley Frayer reached on an error that saw the runners reach second and third. Smock then plated Reese on an odd grounder that saw St. Marys throw to the plate.
Catcher Dixon momentarily looked Reese back to third and still gunned out Smock at first for out No. 1. Reese did score on that throw to first. Zayda Lojak, who came on to run for Frayer, took third on that fielder’s choice and scored to make it 8-4 when Taylor Jordan reached on a two-out error.
Mackenzie Gerow followed with a walk before St. Marys shortstop Lanzel ended the game when she fielded a grounder off the bat of Bree Lodeblein and beat Gerow to the second-base bag for the force out.
The win was St. Marys’ second in two days against CMP, as it also topped the District 1 champs in Sunday’s winners’ bracket final, 4-2, before CMP bested Union City, 4-1, to get back to the title game.
St. Marys jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings in that win — scoring three of those runs in the top of the third. St. Marys only had three hits in that game, singles by Stauffer, Lanzel and Weisner.
The state tournament in Fairchance kicks off Thursday. St. Marys is scheduled to play the opening game against Section 5 champion at noon.
ST. MARYS 8,
COCHRANTON 4
Score by Innings
St. Marys 221 020 — 8
CMP 100 102 — 4
St. Marys—8
Avery Stauffer 3b 2310, Anna Lanzel ss 3111, Lanie Weisner p 3222, Bella Dixon c 2100, Violet Eckels 2b 2000, Mia Azzato cf 3000, Addie O’Dell 1b 1100, Avah Slinkosky ph 1000, Anna Geci rf 2000, Lilah Forster ph 1000, Kara Fleming lf 1000, Alexis Sarginger ph 1000, Ava Keebler ph 1000. Totals: 23-8-4-3.
CMP—4
Bree Lodeblein rf 3000, Payton Phillips 2100, Reese Stanford ss 1100, Kamryn Reese p 3120, Hadley Frayer 3b 2000, Mia Gatto 2b 1000, Addie Smock ph 2001, Irelynn Brenot lf 2000, Taylor Varner ph 0000, Taylor Jordan c 1001, Zayda Lojak ph 1100, Mackenzie Gerow cf 1000, Genevieve Crosley ph 1000. Totals: 20-4-2-2.
Errors: St. Marys 2, CMP 2. LOB: St. Marys 1, CMP 5. SAC: Frayer. SB: Stauffer 2, Weisner, Dixon 2.
Pitching
St. Marys: Lanie Weisner-6 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 12 SO.
CMP: Kamryn Reese-6 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 12 SO.
Winning pitcher: Weisner. Losing pitcher: Reese.