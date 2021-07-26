FAIRCHANCE — Coming off back-to-back losses that officially eliminated them from the Pennsylvania State Tournament, the St. Marys Minor League All-Star softball team ended its summer on a high note with a 5-3 victory against Bullskin Township Saturday in the losers’ bracket consolation game in Fairchance.
Tournament organizers elected to hold the consolation game as part of the event as a way to get the two 0-2 squads an extra game at states, and St. Marys took advantage of the opportunity to end its trip to Fairchance with a hard-fought win.
The Section 1 champs did all their damage in the first game, scoring all five of its runs in the first three innings before holding off a late comeback bid by Bullskin Township in the final three innings. The Section 2 champions got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth before scoring twice in the fifth to make to a 5-3 game.
That’s as close as Bullskin Township got though, as St. Marys’ starter Lanie Weisner struck out the side in order to finish off a complete game. Weisner allowed the three runs, all unearned, on just one hit while striking out 14. She also walked three and hit a batter.
Weisner also helped her own cause on offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Teammates Bella Dixon and Mia Azzato also went 2-for-3 with Dixon knocking in a pair of runs. Both of Azzato’s hits were doubles.
With the win, St. Marys finished All-Star play with a ???? record.
Weisner got her team off to a strong start with a 1-2-3 top of the first, then jump-started the offense with a two-out double in the bottom half of the inning. Dixon followed with a single to plate Weisner to give St. Marys an early 1-0 advantage.
Weisner then used a trio of strikeouts to work around leadoff hit batsmen in the second, before St. Marys doubled its lead in the bottom of the second.
Azzato led off the frame with a double to center before taking third on a passed ball thren stealing home to make it 2-0.
St. Marys then broke the game open a little with a three-run third to push its lead to 5-0.
Anna Lanzel got the inning going with a one out walk. She stole second and went to third on a Weisner single before scoring on a Dixon base hit. Weisner and Dixon then both scored on a groundout by Violet Eckels to make it 5-0. Azzato kept the inning going with a two-out double, her second of the game, but was stranded there.
Trailing 5-0, Bullskin Township got on the scoreboard in the fourth thanks to a St. Marys error, then capitalized on another St. Marys miscue in the fifth that helped extend the inning and allow the Section 2 champs to push a pair of runs across to get them within two at 5-3.
Weisner used a strikeout to end the fifth and strand a runner at third, then made it four strikeouts in a row to end the game with her 1-2-3 top of the sixth.