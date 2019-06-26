ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Minor League All-Stars got off to a strong start to the plate and didn’t let up on the way to a 22-0 victory over Brookville in three innings at Benzinger Park Tuesday.
The game was the opener of the District 10 tournament for both teams, as St. Marys will move into the winner’s bracket and return to action Saturday while Brookville will face elimination against Brockway Thursday.
St. Marys, playing as the away team, got the bats rolling right away, as the first six batters all reached base and came around to score as part of an eight-run first inning.
Along with the strong hitting, St. Marys got a dominant performance in the circle from Avery Eckels, who recorded all nine outs by way of the strikeout and finished with a three-inning no-hitter.
Bailey Thorwart led off the top of the first with a single before scoring on a Molly Hanslovan double, as Hanslovan then came across to score when Eckels doubled down the left-field line.
Kaylen Eozzo then singled to center before Calleigh Buzard drew a walk to load the bases with still nobody out in the inning.
Alison Mertz then reached on a two-base errors on a fly ball to right field as all three runners came around to score to push the lead to 5-0.
Mertz then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Sophia Surra before scoring on a wild pitch.
After a strikeout, Madeline Lanze got a two-out rally started by drawing a walk and stealing second as she then scored on Thorwart’s second hit of the frame, a double to left field.
Hanslovan then delivered her second RBI hit of the inning, singling to right field to score Thorwart for the final run of the inning.
Eckels then took the circle in the bottom half of the inning, as she made quick work of the top of Brookville’s order, striking out the side to bring her team back up to bat.
In the second inning St. Marys took advantage of four errors to push across six more runs and stretch its lead to 14-0.
Alexa Uhl and Zoe Romanic drew back-to-back walks to start the inning before Muccio reached on an error to load the bases with no outs.
Sidney Reider then hit a grounder to third, as Brookville attempted to throw out the lead runner at the plate, but the throw to the plate was dropped allowing Uhl to score and keep the bases loaded.
Thorwart then grounded to short as another attempt to get there lead runner at the plate was unsuccessful as a high throw allowed Romanic to score.
Next up was Hanslovan, who drove a single to center field to plate Muccio and Reider as the ball got by the center fielder and rolled to the fence allowing Thorwart to score from first and Hanslovan to race all the way around to score the final run of the inning.
Eckels struck out the side once again in the bottom of the second, as Brookville’s lone base-runner of the game came when Megan McKinney drew a two-out walk.
St. Marys continued its strong day at the plate in the third as it scored eight runs on four hits and three errors to take a 22-0 lead.
Thorwart and Buzard both singled and scored in the inning while Hanslovan drove in a run on a double and scored.
Eckels, Eozzo, and Muccio all walked and scored while Uhl drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk.
Romanic walked in the inning while also driving in a run while reaching on a fielder’s choice in her second at-bat of the frame as she came around to score both times as she scored three times in the victory.
St. Marys finished the game with 13 hits as Hanslovan led the way with a 4-for-4 day, driving in four runs and scoring three.
Thorwart went 3-for-5 with four runs scored and an RBI, while Eozzo and Buzard added two hits and two runs apiece.
Brookville will now host Brockway in an elimination game Thursday at 6 p.m., while St. Marys hosts Punxsutawney Saturday at 4 p.m.