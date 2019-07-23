WELLSBORO — The St. Marys Minor League All-Stars took an early lead and rode another strong performance in the circle from Avery Eckels to a 6-1 win over Delaware Valley in the losers’ bracket final of the State tournament Monday.
The contest was a rematch of a Friday contest that saw Delaware Valley come away with a 1-0 victory, which was St. Marys’ lone loss as it has now won three elimination games in as many days.
With the win, St. Marys advances to today’s State championship game against Northwest.
Northwest defeated Delaware Valley 5-4 in Sunday’s winners’ bracket final game to reach the title as the 3-0 team in the tournament.
After issuing a lead-off walk, Eckels quickly got out of the top of the first by striking out the side.
In the home half of the first, Bailey Thorwart led off by reaching on a walk before Calleigh Buzard singled to put runners on the corners with nobody out.
Buzard then stole second before Molly Hanslovan cleared the bases with a three-run inside-the-park home run to give St. Marys the early lead.
Delaware Valley then trimmed the deficit to two in the third when a batter reached on a lead-off walk before advancing to third on an error and scoring on a groundout.
The game remained 3-1 in the fifth before St. Marys was able to scrape across three more runs.
After Alison Mertz led the frame off with a single, Thorwart reached on a fielder’s choice on a grounder to short as Mertz was forced out at second.
Following a groundout for the second out of the inning, Hanslovan kept the inning alive by singling before stealing second to put runners on second and third.
Eckels then helped her own cause with a two-out, two-RBI double to score Thorwart and Hanslovan.
Giuliana Muccio followed with an RBI single to plate Eckels and bring the final score to 6-1.
In the bottom of the sixth Delaware Valley was able to get two runners on with a pair of walks issued around a groundout.
Eckels then finished the game off by striking out the next two batters as she finished the game with 13 strikeouts over six innings.
She allowedtwo hits and walking four to surrender the one unearned run in the victory.
At the plate, Eckels, Hanslovan and Buzard were all 2-for-3, while Thorwart and Hanslovan scored twice with Buzard and Eckels each scoring a run.
St. Marys will now take on Northwest in the championship game today at 4 p.m.
St. Marys must win to force a winner-take-all title game Wednesday at 1 p.m.