NEWVILLE — The St. Marys Minor League Little League baseball team saw its run in the Pennsylvania State Tournament come to an end Tuesday afternoon in Newville, as they fell 13-2 to Section 8 champions Aston Middletown.
Aston Middletown scored seven runs in the top of the first en route to 15 hits on the day.
“Today we got a little bit behind the 8-ball and (Aston Middletown) hit the snot out of it,” St. Marys coach TJ Gornati said. “That’s a good team we played. They had a lot more pitching left than we did and they’re going to do some damage in this tournament.”
Aston Middletown sent a dozen batters to the plate in the top of the first as St. Marys found itself at a 7-0 deficit before they could even touch the bats. Shortstop Joey Thompson led Aston Middletown with three hits and four RBIs. Hunter Kass had three hits and Austin Younger had two hits and three RBIs.
While Aston Middletown was putting balls into play all over the field, St. Marys had trouble doing so — just 24 hours removed from a 10-2 win — and only had six hits on the day, with two each from Landry Brem and Max Jovenitti.
TJ Gornati did lead the game off with a single for St. Marys but it would be the last hit until the bottom of the fourth inning. By that time, Aston Middletown was winning 10-0 thanks to two runs in the third and one more in the top of the fourth to put the 10-run mercy rule firmly in play.
But as St. Marys had been up until this point, the kids didn’t give up and extended the game by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Blake Stauffer got the second hit of the game with a leadoff single. JJ Hanslovan then walked as Aston Middletown pulled its starting pitcher Shaun Barry. The first batter new pitcher Logan Mast faced was Brem — who singled to load the bases.
“Landry stung the ball all weekend,” Coach Gornati said. “He’s a very good hitter.”
A fielder’s choice by Bryce Pistner with no outs scored Stauffer to make it 10-1. Jovenitti — who relieved starting pitcher Stauffer in the fourth — helped his own cause with an infield single to cut the Aston Middletown lead to eight.
From there, Jovenitti and St. Marys was able to strand two Aston Middletown baserunners in the top of the fifth to avoid another potential mercy rule. But St. Marys was unable to get anything else going on offense in the bottom of the fifth as Aston Middletown tacked on three more runs in the top of the sixth to make it 13-2.
Down to their last at-bat, St. Marys was able to get a couple of singles from Brem and Jovenitti. However, they weren’t able to score anymore runs as Aston Middletown took the 13-2 win to eliminate St. Marys from the tournament.
Coach Gornati said just making the state tournament was an accomplishment in itself in being one of the final eight remaining teams in the state, not to mention being able to win a game on Monday.
“It’s been amazing for the boys,” Coach Gornati said about his team’s experience in the tournament. “Every day has just been fun. The kids played well. We didn’t hit the ball like we should, but the kids played well and they had some good, gutsy performances on the mound. We played the field well — just got outplayed a little bit.”
“In all reality, we don’t know if we’ll ever be back here. It’s just been an amazing experience. Newville did a great job (hosting the event). I’m very appreciative of them all and our kids, they were treated like big leaguers all week. It was awesome.”
ASTON MIDDLETOWN 13,
ST. MARYS 2
Score by Innings
Aston 702 103 — 13
St. Marys 000 200 — 2
Aston Middletown—13
Antonio Giancroce 2b 3220, Luke Williams ph 1100, Joey Thompson ss 5234, Luke Fulker 3b-p 5021, Austin Younger 1b 4123, Hunter Kass c 5130, Brody Allison cf-rf 2200, Shaun Barry p-cf-3b 3012, Dominic Dinardo ph 1000, Brayden Myers rf 2210, Colin Dailey ph 1000, Logan Mast lf-p 1210, Ben Dugan ph 1000. Totals: 34-13-15-10.
St. Marys—2
TJ Gornati ss 3010, Blake Stauffer p-2b 3110, JJ Hanslovan c 2100, Landry Brem lf 3020, Bryce Pistner 1b 2001, Mason Floravit ph 1000, Max Jovenitti cf-p 3021, Leo Simbeck 2b-cf 2000, Grayson Meyer cf 1000, Kayd Caskey 3b 1000, Will Chapman 3b 1000, Brayden Steinbach rf 1000, Bruno Stager ph 1000. Totals: 24-2-6-2.
Errors: Aston 0, St. Marys 2. LOB: Aston 10, St. Marys 5. 2B: Younger, Giancroce, Myers. SF: Thompson, Fulker. HBP: Giancroce (by Jovenitti).
Pitching
Aston Middletown: Shaun Berry-3+ IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Logan Mast-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Luke Fulker-1/3+ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
St. Marys: Blake Stauffer-3 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Max Jovenitti-3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Berry. Losing pitcher: Stauffer.