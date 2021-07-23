FAIRCHANCE — The St. Marys Minors Little League softball team dropped its opening game of the state tournament to Section 5 champion North Pocono on Thursday afternoon 11-1 in four innings.
St. Marys — the Section 1 champion — only had two hits on the day, with one from Avery Stauffer and the other from Lanie Weisner.
North Pocono had just five hits but took advantage of errors and walks to score 11 runs, including eight in the third inning.
Stauffer's single actually led off the game, as St. Marys went hitless against North Pocono until the top of the fourth inning with Weisner hitting a one-out single.
St. Marys' lone run in the game was scored by Bella Dixon, who reached on via an error to second. Groundouts by Violet Eckels and Mia Azzato helped Dixon move around the bases, with Azzato hitting the fielder's choice to bring her home to cut what was at that time a 3-1 North Pocono lead.
But North Pocono was able to send a dozen batters to the plate in the bottom of the third, putting the game out of reach with an 11-1 score. With St. Marys unable to get anything going in the top of the fourth, the game ended via the mercy rule, sending St. Marys to the losers bracket.
With the loss, St. Marys will play the loser of the Indiana/Lower Perkiomen game today at noon.