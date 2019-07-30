JENKINS TOWNSHIP — The St. Marys Minor League All-Stars time at the East Regional got off to a perfect start Monday afternoon.
Avery Eckels pitched a perfect game for the Pennsylvania champs as St. Marys opened the tournament with a 12-0 victory over Vermont in four innings Monday.
Eckels struck out seven of the 12 batters she faced in the perfect game victory as the other five batters were retired on four groundouts, three of which were back to Eckels in the circle, and a fly out to right field.
After both teams were held scoreless in the first inning, St. Marys broke the scoreless tie in a big way in the top of the second, scoring five runs to take a commanding lead.
Eckels helped her own cause, starting the inning by reaching on a hit by pitch as she was replaced by special pinch runner Maddie Lanzel who stole second and third.
After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Alexa Uhl came through with an RBI single, scoring Lanzel for the eventual game-winning run.
A groundout then resulted in the second out of the frame, as Alsion Mertz started a two-out rally by drawing a walk.
Bailey Thorwart followed with a single to score Uhl before Calleigh Buzard singled to bring home both Mertz and Thorwart and bring the score to 4-0.
Buzard scored the final run of the inning on an error as St. Marys took a five-run lead into the third inning where it broke the game open with six more runs.
Kaylen Eozzo reached on an error to lead off the inning before moving to second on a passed ball and scoring on a single by Eckels.
Giuliana Muccio followed by drawing a walk before a line out to second resulted in the first out of the inning.
Lanzel then reached on an error, which allowed Eckels and Muccio to both come in to score.
After Zoe Romanic was hit by a pitch, Thorwart drew a walk to load the bases.
Buzard then drew a bases-loaded walk to push across Lanzel and bring the score to 9-0.
Romanic then scored on an RBI groundout by Molly Hanslovan to stretch the lead to double digits as Thorwart later scored the final run of the inning.
In the fourth St. Marys added one run to its lead when Eckels led off with a single and later scored on a groundout by Sophia Surra.
St. Marys now has today off as it will return to action Wednesday at 4 p.m.