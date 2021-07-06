DuBOIS — The DuBois Minor League All-Star baseball team appeared to be in control of its winners’ bracket final game Monday night against St. Marys, but the boys from Elk County staged a late game rally to come away with an 8-5 victory at Way Memorial Field.
That comeback, which propelled St. Marys into Friday’s District 10 championship game, was made possible by a stellar relief outing by T.J. Gornati. The righty took the mound in the bottom of the second with team trailing 4-1 and proceeded to throw 4 1/3 dominant innings before being lifted in the sixth at 65 pitches to remain eligible to throw Friday.
St. Marys rallied with Gornati on the mound, as he allowed one run on one hit while striking out nine, walking none and hitting two.
St. Marys struggled to gets its bats going against DuBois starter Brady Baronick, who also had a strong outing. He have gave up one one run on three hits while striking out four and walking three in four innings of work.
With Baronick lifted from the game, St. Marys rallied with a big four-run fifth against reliever Brock Yale to grab a 5-4 advantage. The big hit of the inning was a two-run single by J.J. Hanslovan, who finished 2-for-4 with the two RBIs and a run scored.
DuBois answered right back in the bottom of the fifth.
Baronick was hit to open the inning before special pinch runner Colton Sachs took second and third on wild pitches. Yale then smacked a Gornati pitch into center for a single to plate Sachs to even the score at 5-5.
St. Marys wasn’t to be denied on this evening, though, and put up its second straight crooked number with three runs in the sixth to regain the lead at 8-5.
Will Champman reached on an error to start the inning and took third on a wild pitch before scoring on a single by Brae Steinbach, who hustled into second when the ball was bobbled in left field.
Yale then recorded a strikeout, but St. Marys proceeded to load the bases with one out on an infield single by Blake Stauffer and walk by Gornati. Hanslovan then hit a soft liner to second for the second out, but Landry Brem and Bryce Pistner each worked walks to force home runs to make 8-5.
That spelled the end for Yale, as Hunter Shepler came on and needed just one pitch to get a popup to end the inning with the bases still loaded.
Gornati recorded a strikeout to open the bottom of the sixth but then hit Sachs, who took second on a wild pitch. Gornati then notched his second strikeout of the inning and ninth in the game, before being lifted.
Kayd Caskey came on for Gornati and promptly got Locke Lander to ground out to short, as Gornati made a nice play on the run to end the game. Lander was the lone DuBois player with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored.
St. Marys now awaits the winner of Wednesday’s losers’ bracket final that has DuBois traveling to Punxsutawney. Whoever comes out of the losers’ bracket has to beat St. Marys twice to capture the title.
As strong as St. Marys, it was the complete opposite at the start as DuBois jumped out to its 4-1 lead through four innings.
Baronick worked out of a mini-jam in the first as used a strikeout to strand two runners after Gornati walked and hanslovan singled with two outs.
DuBois then scored twice in the bottom half against St. Marys starter Leo Simbeck to grab the lead.
Lander got tihngs started with a one-out single to left. He took second on a wild pitch and scored when Baronick doubled to right-center. Baronick scored two batters later when Tyler Farrell reached on a two-out error.
St. Marys got one of those runs back in the second when Bryce Pistner led off with an infield single and later scored on a double-steal where Chapman was thrown out at second.
DuBois promptly pushed the lead back out to three at 4-1 in the bottom of the second.
Blake Barrett, Kody Knisley and Sachs all walked to open the inning but DuBois could only muster two runs in the frame as Gornati, the third St. Marys pitcher in the inning, got his team out of a major jam.
Lander had a RBI single in the inning, while Baronick forced home a run with a walk off reliever Pistner before Gornati came in. The St. Marys righty got a pair of fielder’s choices to end the inning, with a runner being cut down at home on one, before retriing the side in order in the third and fourth.
St. Marys then got back into the game with its four-run top of the fifth.
Pinch-hitter Caskey got things started with a one-out single and went to third when Stauffer reached on an error. Simbeck raced home on a wild pitch before Gornati blooped a double to left that sent Stauffer to third.
Hanslovan then tied the game with a two-run single to left and took second when the ball was bobbled. He later came home on a wild pitch to give St. Marys its first lead at 5-4.
Yale momentarily knotted the score for DuBois with his RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, but St. Marys won the game with its three-run top of the sixth.
ST. MARYS 8,
DuBOIS 5
Score by Innings
St. Marys 010 043 — 8
DuBois 220 010 — 5
St. Marys—8
Leo Simbeck p-1b-ss 3000, Kayd Caskey ph-p 1110, Blake Stauffer 2b 4210, T.J. Gornati ss-p-ss 2110, J.J. Hanslovan c 4122, Landry Brem lf 1001, Greyson Meyer lf 0000, Bryce Pistner 1b-p-1b 3111, Max Jovenetti cf 3000, Mason Floravit ph 1010, Will Chapman 3b 2100, Brae Steinbach rf 2111, Bruno Stager ph 1000. Totals: 27-8-8-5.
DuBois—5
Axton Carr 3b 4000, Locke Lander 2b 4121, Brady Baronick p-1b 1112, Brock Yale c-1b-p-3b 3011, Tyler Farrell 1b-rf 1000, Bryson Maicki ph-rf 1000, Alex Lyle rf-c 1000, Landon Liddle ph 2000, Blake Barrett rf-lf 1100, Hunter Shepler ph-lf-cf-p 1000, Kody Knisley ss 2100, Colton Sachs cf 0100, Vince Davidson ph-lf 1000. Totals: 23-5-4-4.
Errors: St. Marys 1, DuBois 3. LOB: St. Marys 8, DuBois 6. 2B: Gornati; Baronick. HBP: Baronick (by Gornati), Sachs (by Gornati). SB: Meyer, Pistner; Yale. CS: Chapman (by Yale).
Pitching
St. Marys: Leo Simbeck-1+ IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Bryce Pistner-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; T.J. Gornati-4 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO, 2 HB; Kayd Caskey-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Brady Baronick-4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Brock Yale-1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Hunter Shepler-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gornati. Losing pitcher: Yale.