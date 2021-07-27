NEWVILLE — The St. Marys Minors Little League baseball team split its first two games on Sunday and Monday at the Pennsylvania State Tournament in Newville.
St. Marys wound up losing its first game by a 10-5 final to Section 5 champion Back Mountain. But in the double-elimination format, St. Marys kept its chances alive Monday afternoon by beating Section 2 champion Norwin by a 10-2 final.
Sunday’s game against Back Mountain saw St. Marys trailing 9-1 after four innings of play. However, four runs in the final two innings set the 10-5 final that sent St. Marys to the losers bracket.
In that contest, Landry Brem went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, as he had half of the team’s eight total hits. Bryce Pistner also had two hits and an RBI.
Facing elimination Monday afternoon, St. Marys came through with a 10-2 win against Norwin. St. Marys outhit Norwin 8-2 on the day, with two hits each from Blake Stauffer and Brem — who continued his hot hand from Sunday.
JJ Hanslovan and Stauffer each had two RBIs.
Pistner got the win on the mound for St. Marys against Norwin, throwing four innings and allowing just one hit and the two runs — none of which were earned. He also struck out six. Leo Simbeck then pitched the final two innings and allowed one hit while striking out two.
St. Marys got a 1-0 lead thanks to a double by Stauffer in the bottom of the third inning that brought home Grayson Meyer. However, Norwin would answer with two runs in the top of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead.
Trailing in the bottom of the fourth, St. Marys not only responded but took the game over with a seven-run inning. With the bases juiced, Bruno Staeger drew a walk to tie it up at 2-2. Brayden Steinbach was then hit by a pitch to give St. Marys the 3-2 lead.
TJ Gornati hit an RBI single to go up 4-2. Stauffer then singled to drive in another run, giving St. Marys a 5-2 lead. With the bases still loaded, Hanslovan hit an RBI single and Gornati scored another run on the throw to make it 7-2. Brem added a single to make it 8-2 St. Marys.
St. Marys would tack on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Will Chapman hit one to third and Simbeck scored on the error to make it 9-2. The 10th and final run came as Chapman crossed the plate on a fielder’s choice by Steinbach.
With the win, St. Marys will play Section 8 champion Aston Middletown — who lost 13-0 to Section 3 champ Mifflinburg Sunday — today at 4 p.m.