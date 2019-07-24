WELLSBORO — The St. Marys Minor League All-Stars defeated Northwest 7-2 in the first championship game at the State tournament Tuesday.
With the win St. Marys forced a winner-take-all title game for today at 11 a.m.
St. Marys has now won four elimination games in as many days after losing its second game in the tournament, a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Delaware Valley Friday.
Like it has in most of its games, St. Marys jumped out to an early lead and rode yet another strong pitching performance from Avery Eckels.
Eckels has been dominant in the circle throughout the tournament, as her pitching has helped St. Marys outscore its opponents by a combined 44-10 in its six games (5-1).
On Tuesday St. Marys scored three runs in the first inning, which proved to be enough run support for Eckels to secure the win.
Bailey Thorwart and Calleigh Buzard started the top of the first with back-to-back singles before Molly Hanslovan reached on a fielder’s choice to third as Thorwart was forced out on the play.
Kaylen Eozzo, playing in her first game since suffering an injury in the District 10 tournament, then singled as Eckels followed with a single.
Buzard, Hanslovan and Eozzo all scored in the inning to give St. Marys the early three-run lead.
St. Marys added to its lead in the third inning when Hanlsovan reached on a one-out single and later scored on a two-out double by Eckels.
Northwest got a pair of runs back in the bottom half as Eckels allowed two of the three hits she surrendered in the game in the frame.
St. Marys got the runs back in the fifth, as Thorwart and Buzard got things started once again with a pair of singles.
Hanlsovan then grounded out to score Thorwart, while Buzard later scored on a single by Eozzo to push the lead back to four runs.
St. Marys added a run in the sixth when Alexa Uhl led off with a single and later scored on a two-out single by Thorwart to bring the final score to 7-2.
Thorwart, Buzard, Eozzo and Eckels all finished the game with two hits, while Buzard and Hanslovan each scored a pair of runs.
In the circle, Eckels finished with two runs allowed on three hits and five walks over six innings of work while striking out 13 to get the win.
The teams are back in action today at 11 a.m. as the winner will claim the state title.