DuBOIS — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star team got big days from Avery Eckels in the circle and the top of its batting order to open District 10 play with a 7-2 victory against DuBois Thursday evening at Heindl Field.
Eckels outdueled DuBois’ Ava Baronick in the victory, tossing a one-hitter to help her team move on in the winners’ bracket. Eckels allowed two runs, one earned, on that one hit while striking out 14 and walking five.
Baronick matched Eckels with 14 strikeouts — and walked just two — but allowed seven runs, four earned, on six hits. Her defense didn’t help her our either, as DuBois committed seven errors to just three for St. Marys.
Eckels also was part of the thunder at the top of the St. Marys order, as she, Molly Hanslovan, Kaylen Eozzo and Calleigh Buzard combined to go 6-for-14 with two doubles, a homer, four RBIs and six runs scored.
Hanslovan opened the game with a bang as she belted an inside-the-park home run to lead off the game to give her team a quick 1-0. The shot to left field rolled all the way to the wall. Hanslovan finished 2-for-3 with a double, homer, RBI and three runs scored.
Eckels — who was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs — was the only other player with two hits in the game.
After Hanslovan’s homer, Baronick struck out Eckels, Eozzo and Buzard to quickly end the top of the first.
DuBois then tried to make some noise in the bottom half of the inning when Sydney Graham drew a leadoff walk and Baronick reached on a fielder’s choice with one out.
However, Buzard came up with a huge play behind the plate when she tracked down a wild pitch and hustled back to the plate to make a diving tag on Graham as she tried to score from third on what was ball four to Jenna Cornelius. Eckels then recorded a strikeout to strand two runners on base.
St. Marys carried that momentum into the second and added to its lead with a unearned run.
Gina Geco reached on an error to open the inning, ending up at second on the play. She then stole third and came home when the throw went into left field to make it 2-0.
St. Marys extended that lead with two more runs in the third.
Hanslovan drew a leadoff walk and promptly stole second. Eckels and Eozzo then each reached on errors, with Hanslovan scoring on the second miscue. After Buzard walked to load the bases, Geci reached on another error that allowed Eckels to come home to put St. Marys up 4-0.
DuBois got a run back in the bottom of the third when Ashtyn Buzard drew a leadoff walk, stole second and later scored on a groundout.
Any momentum DuBois may have built by find the scoreboard was quickly taken away by a three-run top of the fourth by St. Marys.
Hanslovan jump-started the rally wiith a one-out double and ended up at third on an error in the outfield. Eckels followed with a double of her own to plate Hanslovan, and she also ended up at third on an error.
Eozzo then reached on an infield single that scored Eckels, while Buzard followed with a single that chased home Eozzo to make it a 7-1 game.
DuBois scored the game’s run in the fifth.
Graham legged out an infield single — just sprinting past the tag attempt of first baseman Eozzo — to break up Eckels’ no-hit bid. Graham quickly stole second and third, scoring on the second steal when the throw went into left field.
That’s as close as DuBois got though, as Eckels struck out four of the final five batters she faced to finish off the win.
St. Marys advances to play Brockway in Brockway on Saturday at 4 p.m.
DuBois drops into the losers’ bracket and awaits the loser of Saturday’s matchup between Brookville and Punxsutawney, which will be played in Punxsy. Brookville beat Elk-McKean, 28-7, in four innings Thursday.
Punxsy and Brockway each had byes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.