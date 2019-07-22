WELLSBORO — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star softball team staved off elimination for a second day in a row Sunday at the state tournament, coming away with an 8-4 victory against Mifflinburg to become one of three teams remaining in Wellsboro.
And, the Section 1 champs had to do so in comeback fashion after trailing 3-1 after one inning. St. Marys pulled even with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third before seizing control of the game with a five-run bottom of the fourth.
Mifflinburg pushed a run across in the sixth, but it wasn’t nearly enough as St. Marys’ Avery Eckels finished off another complete-game effort.
It didn’t come without some work though, as the four runs Mifflinburg scored were more than the three total St. Marys had allowed in its first three game — a stretch that included a 1-0 loss to Delaware Valley.
Eckels allowed the four runs, all earned, on seven hits. She once again recorded double-digit strikeouts with 11 while walking just one.
St. Marys’ decisive fourth inning featured four of the team’s seven hits, which helped the Section 1 champs capitalize on four Mifflinburg errors.
Zoe Romanic reached on an error to open the inning before Alison Mertz singled. Bailey Thorwart followed with a triple to plate both runners. Calleigh Buzard and Molly Hanslovan then hit back-to-back singles before all three runners eventually scored to make it 8-3.
Buzard was the lone St. Marys player with two hits, while Thorwart and Giuliana Muccio each had two RBIs.
Mifflinburg tried to put together a rally in the sixth, a one-out double and single produced a run. But, Eckels got a groundout before recording her 11th strikeout to end the game and send St. Marys into today’s losers’ bracket where it gets a rematch with Delaware Valley.
The Section 8 champs lost 5-4 to Northwest Sunday in the winners’ bracket finals.
Mifflinburg came out strong as four of its first five hitters hit singles against Eckels to put Section 3 champs up 3-0. Eckels halted the rally with back-to-back striekouts to end the inning with a runner on third.
Eckels proceded to strike out the side in the second and the first batter of the third to put together a string of six straight Ks.
After Mifflinburg’s big top of the first, St. marys got a run back in the bottom half when Buzard singled with one out and scored on a two-out single by Eckels.
The score remained 3-1 until the bottom of the third when Muccio knotted things with a two-run single with the bases loaded. Thorwart (hit by pitch) and Buzard (walk) scored the two runs to make it 3-3.
St. Marys cut down a runner at the plate for the final out in the top of the fourth before exploding for the five runs in the bottom of the inning to all but put the game away.
St. Marys and Delaware Valley will battle at 4 p.m. today to see who will take on Northwest for the state championship. The winner of today’s game will gave to beat Northwest twice to take home the title.