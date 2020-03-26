ST. MARYS — Some athletes hit the ground running right away as a freshman at the varsity level and make an impact right away, while others find success later in their career after putting in extra work to improve.
St. Marys’ Kaylee Muccio is one of those athletes who falls in the former category, as the Lady Dutch senior was well on her way to becoming a four-time letterwinner in all three of her sports — soccer, basketball and track and field.
The only thing that may keep her from earning that fourth letter in track and field is if the PIAA ultimately decides to turn the current suspension all sports activities into a cancellation of the spring sports season because of coronavirus.
Muccio is taking a pro-active mindset to the situation affecting all students and athletes in the state.
“Although we are missing out on a lot of our senior year, schools being closed is the safest thing to do I guess,” she said. “Since I do participate in track, I’ve been trying to stay active and healthy on my own.”
Muccio began playing soccer when she was 4 years old in the rec leagues in St. Marys but didn’t start playing at St. Marys until her freshman year.
She helped lead the Lady Dutch to a pair of District 9 Class 2A runner-up finishes her freshman and sophomore seasons. St. Marys was knocked out of the playoffs in the semifinal round her final two seasons — including this past fall when the Lady Dutch posted a 16-2 record.
Muccio also was selected for the Pennsylvania vs. New York Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase three times.
She added basketball to her sports resume in fifth grade and has played ever since. She lettered all four of seasons at the high school level and proved to be a key contributor all four years. She also played on different travel teams outside of high school.
The Lady Dutch finished as the D-9 3A runner-up each of her final three seasons and posted a 35-14 record between her junior and senior years. She led the team in scoring (226 points, 9.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.8 rpg.) this past winter as St. Marys posted its best season record (18-6) during her time in a Lady Dutch uniform.
In track and field, she earned letters in each of her first three varsity seasons competing in the jumping events.
Of her three sports, Muccio said basketball is her favorite because, “I’ve been playing it forever and became very dedicated. I also love the sport because of my amazing teammates.”
Outside of her sports endeavors, Muccio also is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, CNA Class and Team Renaissance.
Muccio also said she is the team hair stylist for her sports.
“Before every game, I have to braid at least six of my teammates hair,” she said.
The daughter of Richard and Donna Muccio, the Lady Dutch senior has an older sister Nicole who she has always looked up to. The elder Muccio sibling played soccer for the Lady Dutch.
“My sister is my role model because she is hardworking and determined in everything she does, whether it’s sports or real life scenarios,” said Muccio.
After graduation, Muccio plans to attend Slippery Rock University to major in exercise science and pre-occupational therapy. As for now, she has no plans to play a sport for the university but is considering club sports as way to stay involved in athletics.