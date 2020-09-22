ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team continued its dominant start to the year with a 7-0 shutout of cross-town rival Elk County Catholic Monday afternoon.
The Lady Dutch sealed the overall victory by sweeping all four singles matches — losing just one game in the process — before coming out on the winning end of all three doubles contests.
The win was the third in three matches to open the season for St. Marys, which is now a combined record of 20-1 in those three victories.
Rachel Fleming got St. Marys off and running as she blanked Marcella Dollinger, 6-0, 6-0 in the first match finished. Teammate Samantha Hayes followed suit shortly thereafter with a 6-0, 6-0 win her self at No. 1 against Audrey Dornsich.
Lilia Lion made is three sweeps in a row for St. Marys when she beat Lydia Anderson at second singles. Brooke Henry then secured the overall victory for the Lady Dutch when she bested Gina Bush, 6-1, 6-0 in third singles action.
Those four wins afforded the Lady Dutch the luxury of getting is other players in doubles action — something they have done already this season and in years past.
“It’s awesome to be able to play a lot of different players (because of singles players), and we’ve been able to do that for a while,” said St. Marys coach David Lion. “It definitely helps throughout the season, and is a big help for the end of the year (team tournament).”
The doubles matches were more competitive but ended with the same result — St. Marys winning all three.
The first matchup to hit the court was at No. 3, where the Lady Dutch duo of Kiley Williams and Katlyn Stauffer upended Destiny Fisher and Rachel Williams, 8-2.
The best match of the day came at No. 1 doubles, which was a back-and-forth battle between St. Marys Emma Gavazzi and Mya Klaiber and ECC’s Dornisch and Anderson.
In the end, Gavazzi and Klaiber pulled out a couple late games to upend the Lady Crusaders’ No. 1 and 2 singles players 8-6.
St. Marys’ Lydia Ehrensberger and Maddie Wittman then capped the Lady Dutch victory by beating Dollinger and Bush, 8-3, at second doubles.
“Everyone is playing really well right now, and they figure out a way to get comfortable out there,” said Lion. “It may take a couple games, but they figure it out and don’t let the important points get by. They just try to be consistent, and when they do get comfortable out here, they either put it away or make their opponent move around until they do.
“We’re just taking it day-by-day and are extremely happy to be out here. We got another beautiful day to play today, and we’re just trying to do what we can each day out because it all could end tomorrow. You just don’t know.”
St. Marys (3-0) hosts the Lady Crusaders again on Friday.
ST. MARYS 7,
ELK COUNTY
CATHOLIC 0
Singles
1. Samantha Hayes (SM) def. Audrey Dornisch, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Lilia Lion (SM) def. Lydia Anderson, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Brooke Henry (SM) def, Gina Bush, 6-1, 6-0.
4. Rachel Fleming (SM) edf. Marcella Dollinger, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Emma Gavazzi/Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Dornisch/Anderson, 8-6
2. Lydia Ehrensberger/Maddie Wittman (SM) def. Dollinger/Bush, 8-3
3. Kiley Williams/Katlyn Stauffer (SM) def. Destiny Fisher/Rachel Williams, 8-2.