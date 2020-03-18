ST. MARYS — If St. Marys is to defend its District 9 team title, it will have to do so while overcoming the loss of five seniors and a shortened season.
The defending Class 2A champion Dutchmen are in the same boat as every team across the area and state, barred from practicing until at least March 30 due to the spread of coronavirus.
St. Marys, coming off its first team title in eight years, and head coach Tim Henry had high expectations for the season that is now in a bit of a limbo.
Henry noted that with uncertainty surrounding the season, his main message to his team was to stay safe and to continue to practice their footwork and technique.
“This is a very important time where ‘flattening the curve’ is more important than anything we do on the courts,” Henry said.
The team still returns a handful of key players from last season, as Henry noted all six of his projected starters are returning letter winners.
That group includes seniors Zach Hart and Kyle Gardner as well as juniors Dylan Aiello, Jon Chamberlin, Nate Eckert and Dominic Aiello.
Hart is also coming off a D-9 Class 2A doubles title last season as well, but he will need to find a new No. 1 doubles partner this year, as Adam Snyder joined him in winning the title last year as a senior.
Snyder, along with Cody Schaberl, Lucas Erich, Joe Lewis and Cody Dezanet made up the five-member senior class for the Dutch in 2019.
While Snyder, Schaberl and Erich all played key roles on the court last season, St. Marys does return four of its seven players to compete in the district title win over Elk County Catholic.
Henry noted his team’s match experience has allowed them to keep calm and focused as they work towards their team goals for the 2020 season.
“Zach (Hart) and Kyle (Gardner) are setting a great example by being good students of the game and helping everyone understand that great goals require great sacrifice,” Henry said.
The head coach added that his team’s depth this season will once again allow them to work hard in practice in order to improve their mental toughness and said he makes sure his players get used to pressure situations in practice, but knows there is no substitute for the real thing.
With that depth, completion for starting spots has been heightened in the preseason for the Dutchmen, as Hart, Gardner and Dylan Aiello are battling for the top spot in singles play.
The team will also rely on the trio’s leadership in order to rotate the younger players in to get them match experience, as Henry is looking to some of those younger players to begin to understand the tactics of being an effective doubles partner.
As returning D-9 champions, Henry said it is a key for his team to understand there is no extra pressure this season.
“We need to take each point one at a time and the rest will take care of itself as long as we are well prepared,” Henry said. “There are many deep D-9 teams this year and we look forward to that challenge.”
Henry stressed that the outcome of singles, doubles and team titles are secondary to each team members continued growth as tennis players.
The head coach noted his potential lineup one through six is Hart, Dylan Aiello, Gardner, Chamberlin, Eckert and Dominic Aiello.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kyle Gardner, Zach Hart, Jacob Venne. Juniors: Dominic Aiello, Dylan Aiello, Drake Caskey, Jon Chamberlin, Nate Eckert. Sophomores: Antonio Guido, Ryan Holjencin, Sean Radkowski, Dylan Romanic.