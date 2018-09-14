DuBOIS — The St. Marys girls tennis team came away with a hard-fought 5-4 win over DuBois on the road Thursday.
The match was the second time the two teams have met this season, as both meetings have resulted in the away team coming away with a 5-4 victory, with DuBois winning in St. Marys Aug. 23.
In the match exactly three weeks prior, it was Sam Hayes getting things started for the Lady Dutch by topping Alexa Strouse in the No. 1 singles match.
This time around, it was Strouse who came out on top in the top singles match, defeating Hayes 6-2, 7-5.
Davan Lion and Lilia Lion won their No. 2 and No. 3 respective singles matches in both meetings with the Lady Beavers.
On Thursday, Davan Lion went up against Alaina Heberling in the No. 2 singles match and recorded a 6-1, 6-3 victory.
Lilia Lion won a tightly-contested first set 7-5 over Alexa Zartman in the No. 3 singles match, before taking the second set 6-1.
The No. 4 singles match was also a rematch of the two team’s previous meeting, as Isabela Ehrensberger took the court for the Lady Dutch against Jessica Askey for the Lady Beavers.
In the Aug. 23 meeting, Ehrensberger was forced to retire from the match due to injury.
This time around, Ehrensberger was able to go the distance in the match to secure a victory in the tie-break.
Ehrensberger took the first set 6-2, before Askey battled back to win the second set 7-5 and force the tie-break, which Ehrensberger won 10-8.
The No. 5 singles match also saw a different outcome than the previous match as DuBois’ Alex Volpe matched up with Brooke Henry.
In their first meeting of the season, Henry took the match 6-4, 6-4, but this time it was Volpe who came out victorious, winning the match 6-3, 6-0 as St. Marys held a 3-2 lead after the conclusion of the singles matches.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Strouse and Zartman took the court for DuBois against Davan and Lilia Lion.
The DuBois pair came away with a 8-4 victory in the match.
The Lady Beavers also earned a win in the No. 2 doubles match, as Heberling and Askey defeated Henry and Ehrensberger 8-5.
In the No. 3 doubles match, it was Hayes and Lydia Ehrensberger for the Lady Dutch coming away with a 8-5 win over Jenna Coffey and Volpe.
St. Marys Lauren Squires and Lydia Wiest topped Lauren Milletics and Grace Askey in the No. 4 doubles match 8-6.
DuBois head coach Jenna Kirk noted that her team always has fun matching up against St. Marys, as all of there players and coaches are very friendly.
Kirk added that it was a fun match to watch as each match was tightly contested.
Both teams return to action Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., as DuBois travels to Johnsonburg, while St. Marys returns home to face Brockway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.