The three Tri-County Area teams in the Intermediate Unit 9 League have crossed the midway point of their regular seasons as they head into Week 6.
This week brings a two-game slate, as Ridgway hosts St. Marys in Large School Division action while Elk County Catholic will look to move back above .500 as it welcomes Otto-Eldred in a Small School Division clash.
St. Marys will look to remain undefeated on the year, while the Elkers and Crusaders are both looking to build off Week 5 victories.
Here is a closer look at this week’s games:
St. Marys (4-0)
at Ridgway (3-1)
Two weeks removed from their first matchup at Dutch Country Stadium, the Dutchmen and Elkers battle once again this week in Ridgway.
Ridgway will be looking to avenge its lone loss of the season, while St. Marys will look to keep its undefeated season alive after securing a commanding 34-7 win in the first matchup in Week 4.
The first meeting saw the Dutchmen holding a 14-7 lead at the half, before they outscored visiting Ridgway 20-0 in the second half to secure the commanding win.
St. Marys was dominant on both sides of the ball in the matchup, outgaining the Elkers 412-102, including 212-7 on the ground and 200-95 in the passing game.
James Davis spearheaded the Dutch ground game with 168 yards on 25 carries for two scores in the game, while Christian Coudriet completed 16-of-24 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns to just one interception.
Davis currently sits fifth in the area with 260 yards rushing on 43 carries and three scores this season, while Coudriet is third in the area with 984 passing yards on 80-of-123 completions for 14 touchdowns to just two picks.
Mitchell Reiter had 97 yards on six grabs, while Michael Fitzgerald caught seven passes for 78 yards, as the duo lead St. Marys with 257 and 208 yards receiving, respectively, on the year.
The main chunk of the Elkers’ offense came behind the arm of Ben Briggs, who was 7-of-14 passing for 95 yards and an interception, as 62 of those yards went to Will Howard on a pair of connections.
On the season, Briggs is 26-of-48 through the air for 331 yards and two scores along with a pair of interceptions, with five of those completions going to Howard for 117 yards.
Ball control has been key for the Dutch this season as they have forced 10 turnovers and have a plus-seven turnover ratio, while two of their three turnovers this season came in the win over Ridgway, which has an even turnover ratio with seven takeaways and seven giveaways.
Otto-Eldred (1-2)
at Elk County
Catholic (2-2)
Elk County Catholic will look to make it two wins in a row and get back above .500 for the first time since Week 1 as they host the Terrors.
The Crusaders, who are 2-0 at home this season, snapped a two-game losing streak with a resounding 60-28 win over Port Allegany last Thursday.
Otto-Eldred is coming off a 43-14 loss at the hands of Coudersport last week, as its lone win came in Week 2 over Port Allegany by a score of 40-30.
Friday’s game will be a matchup of vastly different offenses, as the Crusaders’ ground and pound attack will go up against Otto-Eldred’s pass-heavy offense.
Quarterback Cole Sebastian, who surpassed the 5,000 career passing yards milestone in last week’s loss, leads the Terrors offensively.
Sebastian has 617 yards passing this season on 54-of-98 passing for six touchdowns and four interceptions.
On the other side, Elk County Catholic has the Tri-County Area’s best pass defense, having allowed just 89.5 passing yards per game on the year.
Offensively, the Crusaders lead the area with 235.8 rushing yards per game, 84 yards ahead of second place Redbank Valley.
The ground game is led by the area’s leading rusher Sam Kaul, who has 554 yards this season on 44 carries and five touchdowns.
Teammate Nick Crisp is currently third in the area with 301 yards on 74 carries and four scores.