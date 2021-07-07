BROOKVILLE — The St. Marys Little League All-Star softball team opened Section 1 Tournament play in impressive fashion Tuesday with a 14-0, 4-inning victory against Knox at Brookville’s Baughman Field.
St. Marys’ Molly Hanslovan, who struggled in her last start in the District 10 championship game, bounced back in a big way and looked dominant in a four-inning no-hitter. She struck out 11 and allowed just two baserunners — on a leadoff hit batsman in the third and a two-out error in the fourth.
Hanslovan also played a huge role offensively as St. Marys scored all 14 of its runs in the bottom of the first inning against a squad that had some obvious nerves. The Knox squad reportedly is the first to ever make it out of district play from its Little League.
The District 25 champions settled in after a tough first inning but the damage had already been done as St. Marys notched the mercy-rule victory.
Hanslovan was 2-for-2 on the day with two triples, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored. She was the lone player to have multiple hits in the game. Teammate Alex Uhl added a two-run double, while Sophia Surra had a two-run single.
With the win, St. Marys advanced to today’s winners’ bracket final of the four-team event against Cochranton, which beat FLAG, 9-5, Tuesday. That game is slated for 6 p.m. and follows an elimination game between FLAG and Knox.
“Our offense has been pretty strong throughout districts and carried over again today,” said St. Marys manager Jim Hanslovan. “We came into sectionals expecting some good competition, and Knox, I think they are a young team but and up-and-coming team for sure.
“They kept their composure. We kind of poured it on them pretty early in the game, but they kept playing and stopped an offensive attack that is really strong for two innings. So, hats off to them.”
Hanslovan set the tone from the get-go in the top of the first by striking out the side in order. She actually struck out 10 of the first 11 batters she faced, with the lone blemish in that stretch coming when she hit Keira McGriffin to open the third.
That 10th strikeout came to start the fourth before Peyton McElravy was the first Knox player to put the ball in play with a groundout to first. Bella Brandon then reached on an error on a slow roller Hanslovan misplayed before the St. Marys righty ended the game with a strikeout.
The elder Hanslovan was pleased to see his daughter bounce back the way she did.
“I learned my lesson in past All-Star seasons, you have to keep all your pitchers fresh and have a good feel on the ball,” he said. “Molly struggled in her first time out in the championship game in districts, but today she came in and found her spots and was dealing pretty strong. Avery (Eckels) is our go-to girl, no doubt about it, but it’s nice to be able to run two really strong pitchers out there.”
Meanwhile, St. Marys got all the offense it needed in the bottom of the first when it scored 14 runs on six hits, five walks and six Knox errors. St. Marys batted around twice in the frame.
Bailey Thorwart got things rolling with a leadoff single and hustled around to score when the ball got past the right fielder. Kaylen Eozzo then reached on another error before scoring on Hanslovan’s first triple of the game to deeo left field.
Eckels followed with a single to play Hanslovan to quickly make it 3-0. A Sidney Reider single and walk by Alison Mertz then loaded the bases for Sophia Surra, who smacked a single to right to plate a pair.
A walk by Guiliana Muccio reloaded the bases before Knox starter Charli Ames recorded a strikeout for out No. 1. That turned the lineup back over to Thorwart, who reached on another error that scored two more runs.
After Eozzo walked, Hanslovan smacked another ball to fairly deep left-center that was dropped. The ball was deep enough to score a run even if it had been caught and officially was scored a sacrifice fly.
St. Marys plated two more runs on errors before Uhl eventually punctuated the huge inning with a two-run double over the left fielder’s head to make it 14-0 after one inning.
That proved to be all St. Marys would score in the game, though, as Ames and her defense calmed down from there.
Hanslovan ripped a one-out triple in the second but was stranded at third, while St. Marys left a pair in the third — an inning that saw Muccio single with one out to put runners at first and second before Ames worked out of the inning.
ST. MARYS 14,
KNOX 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Knox 000 0 — 0
St. Marys (14)00 x — 14
Knox—0
Monique Nugent 3b 2000, Amelia Nellis 2b 1000, Sadee Sell 2b 1000, Peyton McElravy c 2000, Bella Brandon c 2000, Charli Ames 1b 1000, Keira McGriffin lf 0000, Kelsey Seigworth lf 0000, Adriona Reisinger rf 1000, Taylor Cloak rf 0000, Lydia Bell cf 1000, Chloe Shreffler cf 0000. Totals: 13-0-0-0.
St. Marys—14
Bailey Thorwart 2b 4211, Kaylen Eozzo 1b 2200, Molly Hanslovan p 2222, Avery Eckels ss 3211, Sidney Reider 1b 3110, Alison Mertz 3b 0100, Zoe Romanic ph-3b 1100, Sophia Surra lf 2112, Samantha Kahnell ph-lf 0100, Guiliana Muccio rf-cf 1110, Addison Beimel cf 2000, Alexa Uhl ph-rf 1012. Totals: 21-14-8-8.
Errors: Knox 6, St. Marys 1. LOB: KNox 2, St. Marys 5. 2B: Uhl. 3B: hanslovan 2. SF: Hanslovan. HBP: McGriffey (by Hanslovan). SB: Romanic.
Pitching
Knox: Charli Ames-3 IP, 8 H, 14 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO.
St. Marys: Molly Hanslovan-4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Hanslovan. Losing pitcher: Ames.