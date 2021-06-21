ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Little League All-Star team, comprised largely of the same roster that won an Eastern Regional title two years ago as Minor Leaguers, opened District 10 play in impressive fashion Saturday with a 16-0, 3-inning victory against Warren at Benzinger Park.
St. Marys got a perfect game in the circle from Avery Eckels, while its offense scored 13 runs on 10 hits in the first inning on its way to the mercy-rule victory.
Warren, making its return to District 10 Little League play after not competing for several years, struggled to even make contact against Eckels, who struck out the first eight batters she faced. The lone player to put the ball in play was No. 9 batter Marki Reckenwald, who hit a short popup on the infield that third baseman Zoe Romancic raced over to catch to end the game in the top of the third.
Eckels was backed by an offense that had no such trouble as St. Marys finished the day with 16 runs on 12 hits. Mother Nature was the only thing to slow down the St. Marys offense, as heavy rains delayed the start of the game by nearly two hours.
However, the St. Marys coaching staff and game personnel did a nice job getting the field playable once those rains stopped.
Once action got underway, it was all St. Marys.
After Eckels struck out the side to start the game, St. Marys got Eckels all the support she needed in the bottom half of the first.
Bailey Thorwart jump-started things with a double and promptly scored on a triple to left by Kaylen Eozzo. Molly Hanslovan followed with a walk, with Eozzo scoring on a wild pitch on ball four that allowed Hanslovan to reach second.
Eckels then helped her own cause with a single to plate Hanslovan. Zoe Romanic came as a special pinch runner for Eckels and quickly stole second and scored when the throw sailed into center field to make it a 4-0 game.
St. Marys was far from done in the inning though.
Walks by Sidney Reider and Alison Mertz got things rolling again before Sophia Surra smacked a single to right to score both runners. Surra then scored when Guiliana Muccio hit a grounder to third that resulted in the first out.
Addison Beimel followed with a double to center, turning the St. Marys order back over to the top where where Thorwart singled in her second at-bat of the inning to bring home Beimel. Thorwart also circled the bases on the play when the ball was misplayed in center field.
That brought Eozzo to the plate again and she singled to left for her second hit of the inning. She stole second and scored when the throw went into center to put St. Marys up 10-0.
A single by Hanslovan and walk by Eckels quickly put runners on the corners, with Hanslovan coming home on a single by Reider. Mertz followed with a walk to load the bases before a Surra single and Muccio walk plated the final two runs to cap St. Marys’ huge
Eckels made quick work of Warren in the second by striking out the side again before St. Marys tacked on three more runs in the bottom half to put the 15-run mercy rule into play.
Eozzo led off the inning with a double, while Hanslovan walked. Both scored on a double by Eckels, who later scored her team’s final run on a groundout by Mertz.
Eozzo led the St. Marys attack, going 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Eckels and Surra each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of run, with Eckels smacking the double. Thorwart also was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.
Eckels then finished off her perfect game in the third, recording two more strikeouts before Romanic caught Reckenwald’s popup for the final out.
Prior to the game, St. Marys held a moment of silence for Mike Wendel, the St. Marys Little League Baseball President who passed away Friday after a courageous battle with cancer.
The softball league’s official statement on Wendel’s passing said, “Mike was the president of St. Marys Little League and he did so much for not only our league but the community as well. He helped see us through one of the most difficult seasons in 2020 and his dedication to Little League was truly inspirational.”
St. Marys is back in action today at home against Bradford, which won its opener Sunday against Potter/McKean-Smethport/Mt. Jewett, 10-0.
ST. MARYS 16, WARREN 0
Score by Innings
Warren 000 — 0
St. Marys (13)3x — 16
Warren—0
Tegan Wightman rf 1000, Riley Gafner p 1000, Nakita Nelson 2b 1000, Alexis Jones ss 1000, Alanna Boyd cf 1000, Alanna Warrior c 1000, Peyton Hagg lf 1000, Morgan Zaffino 1b 1000, Marli Reckenwald 3b 1000. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
St. Marys—16
Bailey Thorwart 2b 3221, Kaylen Eozzo c 3331, Molly Hanslovan ss 1310, Avery Eckels p 2223, Sidney Reider 1b 1211, Alexa Uhl 1b 0000, Alison Mertz 3b 0100, Zoe Romancic spr-3b 1101, Sophia Surra lf 2123, Samantha Kahnell lf 1000, Guiliana Muccio rf 2002, Addison Beimel cf 2110. Totals: 18-16-12-13.
Errors: Warren 3, St. Marys 0. LOB: Warren 0, St. Marys 4. 2B: Thorwart, Eckels, Beimel. 3B: Eozzo. SB: Eozzo 2, Reider, Romancic.
Pitching
Warren: Riley Gafner-2 IP, 12 H, 16 R, 16 ER, 8 BB, 1 SO.
St. Marys: Avery Eckels-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: Gafner.