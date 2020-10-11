BRADFORD — The St. Marys cross country teams, both of which were missing a handful of main runners, were swept at Bradford on Saturday.
The hosts one by a similar score in both races, with the Owls beating the Dutchmen, 25-30, and the Lady Owls scoring a 25-31 victory.
In the boys race, Bradford had three of the first four finishers which help power the owls to victory despite St. Marys collecting spots 5-7.
Bradford’s Ryan Cottillion (17:38) amd Ian Pilon (17:46) finished first and second, respectively, while Dutchmen Aaron Frey crossed the line in third at 18:18. Fourth went to Owl Aiden Wright (18:35).
Wright was followed across the line by Dutchmen Wyatt Foster (19:00, 5th), Jakob Schauer (19:02, 6th) and Taylor Belsole (19:06, 7th). St. Marys also got a ninth-place from Jack Beyer (19:34).
Over on the girls’ side, Bradford’s Korie Dixon (19:08) took home first-place honors by nearly a minute vs. St. Marys’ Samantha Hayes (20:03). The teams then traded spots from third through eighth place, with Bradford collecting positions nine and 10 to help pull out the win.
St. Marys’ Brianna Grotzinger (21:07) was fourth on the day, while teammates Kyla Johnson (21:48) and Madison Blythe (22:46) were sixth and eighth, respectively.
“The high school girls suffered a disappointing loss while running short three athletes but will have a chance at a rematch on Saturday (Oct. 17),” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “The high school boys lost while also competing short three runners, but secured a nice 76 second split.
“Aaron (Frey) stepped it up a notch today and took the team’s first spot. The boys continue to be impressive with their natural adaption to take the spot of a teammate when necessary. They don’t view anyone as a particular team placer, they all share their ranking pending the meet.”
“Three weeks from today will be the district championship meet, and it looks like it is building to be a very exciting meet for all schools on both the girls’ and boys’ side.”
The teams split the junior high meet, with Bradford boys winning 17-43 and the St. Marys girls 20-31.
The Owls grabbed the Top 5 spots, led by overall winner Makai Jones (9:37). St. Marys Lucy Hayes (11:31) and Mary Defilippi finished a close 1-2 in that order in the girls race.
St. Marys hosts a quad meet on Tuesday that features Ridgway, Coudersport and Kane.