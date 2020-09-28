ST. MARYS — The St. Marys cross country teams hosted a tri-meet Saturday against cross-town foe Elk County Catholic and Northern Potter, and the hosts came away with a sweep of ECC while Northern Potter didn’t have enough runners to score as a team.
The St. Marys boys beat the Crusaders, 27-36, while the Lady Dutch posted a 17-47 victory with “ghost runners’ being used for ECC’s final runner in each meet for scoring purposes.
On the girls’ side, St. Marys had six of the Top 9 finishers overall.
Lady Dutch senior Samantha Hayes ran away with the girl race, posting a time of 20:27. She bested senior teammate Kyla Johnson by 1:30. Fellow senior Brianna Grotzinger was third at 22:16.
Northern Potter’s Courtney Martin was fourth, while St. Marys junior Madison Blythe (23:26) was fifth. Elk County freshmen Sophia Bille (23:55) and Sami Straub (24:11) crossed the line in sixth and seventh, respectively, while fellow Lady Crusader freshman Isabella Macer (25:260 was 10th.
Finishing in front of Macer was St. Marys sophomore Izzy Catalone (24:38, 8th) and freshman Kelsie Bellotti (25:01, 9th).
Elk County Catholic junior Joe Wolfe (17:55) bested sophomore teammate Alex Miller (18:31) by 36 seconds to take home top honors in the boys race. However, St. Marys had seven of the next eight runners in the Top 10 to secure the team win.
Dutchmen sophomores Wyatt Foster (18:44) and Augustus Secco (18:59) and freshman Aaron Frey (19:18) crossed the line in third through fifth, while Crusader freshman Adam Straub (19:28) was sixth.
Rounding out the Top 10 in order were St. Marys seniors Taylor Belsole (19:44) and Jakob Schauer (19:52), freshman Jack Beyer (21:03) and sophomore Nicholas Hayes (21:50).
“It was the fourth meet full of great running on a challenging course,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “The girls had an opportunity to work on their split, and the boys welcomed the challenge of a faster paced run. Once again, the boys laid down a great team split.”
St. Marys beat ECC, 23-32, in the junior high boys race, while ECC didn’t have enough runners to score as a squad on the girls’ side.
Dutchmen Braydon Mosier (12:51) was the overall junior high winner, while teammate Brandon Henry (13:24) was third.
St. Marys’ Lucia Hayes (13:57) was the girls’ winner, with teammate Mary Defilippi (14:05) second and ECC’s Gianna Bille (15:31) third. Hayes’ time would have placed her fifth in the boys’ event.