The Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Teams were released Tuesday, and St. Marys senior Nathan Schneider was the local player to receive honors.
Schneider, who was recently named the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the Year, was one of just two District 9 players to garner All-State honors this year.
Schneider was named to the Third Team in Class 4A, while Coudersport junior Owen Chambers was a First Team selection in Class 2A.
The Dutchman senior guard posted the best scoring average (25.7) in District 9 this season, with his 591 points ranking second only to the 671 scored by Chambers in four more games played.
Schneider also averaged 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks a game for a St. Marys squad that went 12-11 and saw its season come to an end with a 60-57 loss in the D-9 4A semifinals to eventual champ Clearfield.
Chambers helped lead the Falcons to their second straight D-9 Class 2A crown this past season. He averaged 24.9 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds. 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Chambers, who drilled 94 3-pointers on the season, enters his senior season with 1,439 career points.
