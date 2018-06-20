St. MARYS — The St. Marys Little League softball All-Star team opened the District 10 tournament with a 19-0 win over Brookville behind 17 two-out runs at Benzinger Park Tuesday.
St. Marys was designated the away team after a coin toss prior to the game and got off to a quick start in the top half of the first.
After St. Marys’ first two batters of the inning were retired, Brookville starting pitcher Mara Bowser looked to send the game to the home half of the inning scoreless.
Kara Hanslovan then reached on an infield single and came in to score on a dropped fly ball to center field hit by Emily Mourer.
Mourer then came in to score the second run of the inning on a RBI single by Shannon Kaiser, who stole second, then advanced to third and came in to score on a pair of wild pitches.
Rosa DePrater and Gianna Surra then reached on a pair of walks, as DePrater came in to score on a infield single from Lucy Klawuhn as St. Marys took a 4-0 lead heading to the bottom of the first.
In the bottom half of the inning, Kaiser worked a quick inning with a pair of strikeouts and a line drive hit to first baseman Mourer.
Bowser retired the first two batters in the top of the second as well, but it was Brookville’s inability to record the third out that coast them once again.
Rylie Nicklas got the two-out rally started by reaching on an error, followed by a RBI double down the left field line by Hanslovan.
Mourer then reached on a throwing error in the infield, which allowed Hanslovan to come around to score from second.
Kaiser followed with a RBI single up the middle, then came in to score the fourth run of the inning when DePrater reached on another error.
Surra then drove in a run with a RBI single to center, as Klawuhn followed with a single to left.
The duo would later come in to score the final runs of the inning on a two-RBI single to right-center by Izzy Catalone, giving St. Marys a 11-0 lead.
Kaiser continued her dominance in the circle in the second inning, as the pitcher finished the game with just one hit allowed over four innings and five strikeouts to secure the win.
After a scoreless third inning, St. Marys offense got back to work in the fourth inning as they rattled off eight hits to score seven runs in the frame.
Lydia Anderson got the inning started with a double down the left field line, then came in to score on a single up the middle by Catalone.
Hangslovan followed with a double to left to score Catalone, before the second out of the inning was recorded and St. Marys looked to continue their two-out success.
Kaiser then drove in Hangslovan with a double, Mya Pisner reached on a walk and Surra singled.
Klawuhn then drove in her second and third runs of the game with a single to right and came in to score on a single by Sydney Alexander.
Hanslovan and Kaiser scored three runs for St. Marys, while Pisner, Surra, Klawuhn and Mourer all added two runs apiece.
Catalone, Klawuhn and Kaiser led the way for St. Marys with three RBIs apiece, while Hanslovan added a pair of runs batted in.
St. Marys will face Punxsutawney, who defeated DuBois 11-0, in the winners bracket finals of the D-10 tournament Thursday at Benzinger Park at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.