THORNDALE — The St. Marys Little League All-Star softball team advanced to the winners’ bracket final at trhe state tournament with an 11-1, 4-inning victory against Section 6 champion Stroudsburg on Wednesday..
St. Marys racked up 10 hits and 10 RBIs throughout as Molly Hanslovan controlled the game inside the circle, throwing a one-hitter and allowing just one run while striking out 10.
All but two St. Marys players recorded hits, as Sidney Reider led the team going 2-for-3 with four of the team’s 10 RBIs. Sophie Surria also went 2-for-3 and Giuliana Muccio drove in two runs.
After allowing a walk to Stroudburg’s leadoff hitter Madelyn Vargas, Hanslovan struck out the next three batters. St. Marys then scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Kaylen Eozzo doubled to get into scoring position as an Avery Eckles RBI single made it 1-0. Muccio’s double then gave St. Marys the quick 2-0 lead.
After allowing a leadoff walk, Hanslovan once again struck out three Stroudsburg players in a row in the top of the second as St. Marys added three more runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Zoe Romanic reached base to lead off as Addison Beimel later drove her in with a single to go up 3-0. One batter later, Bailey Thorwart singled to bring in Beimel. After Eozzo drew a walk and with one out, Hanslovan hit a sac fly to left to plate Thorwart for the 5-0 lead.
Stroudsburg’s lone run and hit came in the top of the third inning. Vargas drew her second walk off of Hanslovan and later stole second. Morgan Callender then broke up the no-hitter with a two-out double, scoring Vargas to cut the lead to 5-1 St. Marys.
St. Marys would respond with two more runs in the bottom of the third inning. Muccio drew a leadoff walk and Surra then singled. With Allison Mertz drawing a walk and with the bases juiced, Reider hit a two-RBI single to bring home Muccio and Surra to go up 7-1.
After a scoreless top of the fourth inning by Stroudsburg, St. Marys was able to end the game in the bottom of the fourth with no outs via the mercy rule.
Hanslovan led off the inning with a triple. With an Eckles walk, Muccio went to the plate as Hanslovan scored on a passed ball to make it 8-1. Romanic — who courtesy ran for Eckles — stole second and made it to third on a passed ball while Muccio was still at the plate. Muccio hit it to the Stroudsburg third baseman, plating Romanic as Muccio reached first due to an error to make it 9-1.
The bases were once again loaded for Reider in the bottom of the fourth as Surra singled and Mertz drew another walk to join Muccio at third. Just like the third inning, Reider came through again with a two-RBI single — this time of the walkoff variety — as Muccio and Surra scoring meant the end of the game with an 11-1 final in four innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The win allows St. Marys to get a day of rest Thursday as they will play in the winners bracket finals on Friday at 5 p.m. against Section 3 champion Mifflinburg, who defeated West Suburban 13-4 prior to the St. Marys game.
ST. MARYS 11,
STROUDSBURG 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Stroudsburg 001 0 — 1
St. Marys 232 4 — 11
Stroudsburg—1
Madelyn Vargas ss 0100, Jocelyn Guida 1b 2000, Morgan Callender cf 2011, Jordan Cook p 2000, Madison Prrez c 1000, Isabella Thomas 3b 1000, Isabella Defalco 2b 2000, Kat Lavra lf 1000, Sarah Angelucci ph 1000, Angelica Ditorouto rf 1000. Totals: 13-1-1-1.
St. Marys—11
Bailey Thorwart 2b 3111, Kaylen Eozzo c 2110, Molly Hanslovan p 2111, Avery Eckles ss 2111, Giuliana Muccio rf 2212, Sophie Surra lf 3220, Zoe Romanic 3b 1200, Alison Mertz 3b 0000, Sidney Reider 1b 3024, Addison Beimel cf 2111. Totals: 20-11-10-10.
Errors: Stroudsburg 2, St. Marys 1. LOB: Stroudsburg 4, St. Marys 6. 2B: Callender; Eozzo, Muccio. 3B: Hanslovan. SF: Hanslovan. SB: Thomas; Vargas 2, Beimel 2, Eozzo, Eckles, Thorwart.
Pitching
Stroudsburg: Jordan Cook-3 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO.
St. Marys: Molly Hanslovan-4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hanslovan. Losing pitcher: Cook.