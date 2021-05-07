ST. MARYS — To say the St. Marys softball team powered its way to the title at the 22nd Annual Elk County Tournament Thursday would be a drastic understatement.
The Lady Dutch needed just six innings — two three-inning, 15-run mercy rule victories — to capture the crown while racking up 36 runs on 32 hits, including five home runs, in the two contests.
St. Marys, the top seed, opened its day with a 17-2 victory against fourth-seeded Johnsonburg before dispatching second-seeded Elk County Catholic, 19-4, in the finals at Benzinger Park.
And, the Lady Dutch got production all through its order as all nine starters had at least one hit in the opener and eight of nine in the finals.
Olivia Eckels, Kendall Young and Joey Forster all slammed homers vs. Johnsonburg, while Shannon Kaiser and Jianna Gerg each belted long balls against ECC.
St. Marys wasted little time seizing control of the championship game against cross-town rival ECC.
After starter Kendal Young retired the side in order, including a pair of strikeouts, in the top of the first, the Lady Dutch promptly capitalized on four ECC errors to score seven runs, all unearned, in the bottom half of the inning.
Eckels got things started with a one-out walk and hustled to third when Brianna Grotzinger reached on an error. Young scored Eckels on a groundout, while Gianna Surra singled home Grotzinger to make it 2-0. Young’s groundout could have ended the inning with the score 0-0.
Instead, St. Marys continued to pour on the runs in the inning.
Janelle Krug and Ava Buzard followed with singles of their own, with Buzard’s infield hit plating courtesy runner Danielle Rolley. A walk to Lindsey Reiter loaded the bases before Krug sprinted home on a wild pitch. Buzard scored from second on that same play an on errant throw back to the plate.
Reiter and Gerg, who also walked, proceeded to score on wild pitches as well to push the Lady Dutch lead to 7-0 by inning’s end.
Elk County got a one-out base runner in the second when Sydney Alexander singled off Young, but she was stranded at first the Lady Dutch sophomore quickly got back-to-back outs to end the inning.
St. Marys went right back to work with the bats in the bottom of the second.
Grotzinger got things started when she reached on an error for the second time in as many at-bats. She went to third on a single by Young before scoring on a wild pitch. Surra followed with a walk, then Krug ripped a double inside the third-base bag that plated a pair to put St. Marys up 10-0.
Krug took third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Rosa DePrator.
The Lady Dutch were far from down in the inning though.
Reiter drew a walk before Gerg belted a high fastball from Kathrine Kirst over the fence in left-center for a two-run homer, the first of her varsity career. That spelled the end for Kirst, as ECC went to Emily Mourer in the circle.
She was greeted by Shannon Kaiser, who launched a long homer to deep center field that made it 14-0. Krug added a RBI infield single in her second at-bat in the frame, while DePrator forced home a run with a bases-loaded walk to cap the big nine-run inning.
St. Marys appeared to be on the verge of ending things in the top of the third, but ECC wasn’t having that and put together a rally against Young.
Caitlyn Vollmer got things started with a leadoff single. Young then struck out a pair of Lady Crusaders around a walk to Lucy Klawuhn.
Down to its last out, ECC got three straight RBI singles from Lydia Anderson, Emily Mourer and Alexander to make it 16-4 and extend the game. Alexander was the lone Lady Crusader with two hits.
Mourer then scored on a wild pitch for the fourth run, but the inning also ended on that play on an errant throw back to Young. Alexander took third on that miscue and tried to score and a wild throw to third, but Krug fired home to get her.
Elk County’s added life only lasted until the bottom of the inning though as St. Marys pushed three runs across to end thing via the 15-run mercy rule for the second time on the day.
Gerg drew a leadoff walk to get things started. She took second on a wild pitch, then stole third before scoring on a groundout by Kaiser.
Eckels followed with a double and scored two batters later on a single to center by Young. Surra then walked to load the bases for Krug, who blooped a ball down the right-field line for a game-ending RBI single.
Krug would have had extra-bases if the hit hadn’t ended the game. She finished the game 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Eckels and Young each had two hits, with Young driving in a pair.
Young got the win in the circle, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits while striking out five and walking one.
In its opener vs. Johnsonburg, the Lady Dutch found themselves in a 2-2 game after one inning but ran away from the Ramettes from there with six runs in the second and nine in the third.
Eckels had a big first game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBIs. Kaiser and Lauren Mosier each went 3-for-3, with Mosier having a double and two RBIs.
Young had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs, while Kara Hanslovan, Joey Forster and Ava Buzard also had two hits each. Forster blasted a solo home run, while Hanslovan knocked in a pair of runs.
Kaiser got the win in the opener. She tossed all three innings, giving up two runs, both earned, on three hits. She struck out two and walked one.
Julia Jones had a double for the Ramettes, while Jenna Kasmierski knocked in both Johnsonburg runs with a single in the first.
As for Elk County Catholic, it reached the finals with an 11-1, 5-inning victory against Coudersport in its opener.
Mourer tossed a one-hitter in that contest, allowing one earned run while striking out nine and walking two. She also went 2-for-4 with a RBI.
Anderson led the ECC attack in the opener, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Ellie Baron was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Alexander added a double and RBI, while Lucy Klawuhn also doubled.
Johnsonburg won the consolation game against Coudy, 12-2 in six innings, as all four games on the day finished as mercy-rule games.
The Ramettes held a slim 3-2 lead after three innings before running away from the Lady Falcons late.
Johnsonburg started that surge with a three-run fourth before scoring twice in the fifth. Four more runs in the top of the sixth eventually put the 10-run mercy rule into play.
Jones went the distance in the circle to get the win. She allowed two runs, both earned, on six hits while striking out nine and walking two.
She also had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Julie Peterson and Kasmierski joined Jones in having two hits, with Kasmierski also collecting two RBIs.
A 9-player All-Tournament team was selected following the event and featured St. Marys’ Young, Eckels and Kaiser; ECC’s Mourer and Anderson; Johnsonburg’s Jones and Kasmierski and Coudy’s Madison Dubots-Angood and Savannah Myers.
FINALS
ST. MARYS 19,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4, 3 innings
Score by Innings
ECC 004 — 4
St. Marys 793 — 19
There was 1 out when the game ended
Elk County Catholic—4
Lucy Klawuhn ss 1100, Gabby Weisner cf 2000, Lydia Anderson lf-1b 2111, Emily Mourer 1b-p 2111, Sydney Alexander 3b 2021, Ellie Baron 2b-lf 1000, Tessa Fledderman dp 1000, Caitlyn Vollmer c 1110, Hope Farley rf 1000, Kathrine Kirst p-2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 13-4-5-3.
St. Marys—19
Shannon Kaiser lf 4112, Olivia Eckels ss 3220, Brianna Grotzinger cf 3410, Kendall Young p 4222, Gianna Surra c 2211, Janelle Krug 3b 4244, Ava Buzard 2b 1111, Rosa DePrator ph-rf 1002, Lindsey Reiter 1b 0200, Hailey Burke ph 1000, Jianna Gerg rf-2b 1312. Totals: 23-19-13-14.
Errors: ECC 5, SMA 1. LOB: ECC 1, SMA 7. 2B: Eckels, Krug. HR: Kaiser, Gerg.
Pitching
ECC: Kathrine Kirst-1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 13 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Emily Mourer-2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO.
St. Marys: Kendall Young-3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Kirst.