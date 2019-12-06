ST. MARYS — A new year bring new hope in the St. Marys wrestling room, as head coach Dominic Surra has a good blend of veterans and youth to work with to get the Flying Dutchmen back in the mix team-wise when it comes to the District 4/9 Class AAA postseason.
St. Marys struggled through the dual meet portion of its schedule a year ago, missing more than handful of wrestlers at different times for various reasons. The end result was the Dutch were forced to forfeit four or more bouts in most of its dual meets as part of a 3-8 campaign.
Surra lost just one wrestler from that 2018-19 squad — but it was huge one on and off the mat in Tyler Dilley (36-7), who ended his Dutchmen career with a fifth-place medal in his second trip to states. Dilley, who missed his entire junior year due to injury, finished his career with a record of 90-16.
“Those are big shoes to fill production-wise and also as a leader,” said Surra of Dilley’s graduation. “But, we have some seniors back in Johnny Wittman, Tylor Herzing and Gregory Tettis who have put in some good seasons up to this point and can help do that.
“Connor Gausman is another senior who hasn’t been in lineup (in past years), but the kid is a leader by example every single day. That kid really works hard and if there is anyone who deserves to be starting and in the lineup this year, it’s him. And, I think he will be our 126-pounder.”
Wittman (22-11), Herzing (19-8) and Tettis (10-9) are among a group of seven returning regional qualifiers for Surra. That group is headlined by junior Jeremy Garthwaite (20-11), who captured a District 4/9 title last year at 182 pounds before going 2-2 at regionals.
Herzing and Wittman were each district runner-ups, while fellow returnees Nick Crisp (junior, 17-9) and Lane Dellaquila (sophomore, 15-11) placed third at their respective weights. Tettis was fourth at districts and junior Marco Paropacic (12-12) fifth to reach regionals.
Throw in junior Raivis Bobby (5-14) and sophomore heavyweight Colton Swanson (6-14), who each placed sixth at districts and missed a trip to regionals by one spot, and Surra has nine wrestlers back who landed on the podium at the D-4/9 Championships.
Crisp and Dellaquila are among a small group of Dutchmen dealing with injuries in the preseason, and Crisp looks to be out a little more long-term.
“We have a bunch of guys back,” said Surra. “I think once we get everyone healthy and where they want to be weight-wise, we can be pretty competitive this year. That will hopefully be a nice change from last year when we weren’t filling all the weight classes.
“Generally, I think we’ll be able to do that and I’m excited for this year. This is the best I’ve felt in the room in a while. Some of that is numbers, but some of it is the kids seem really coachable. There’s a little different attitude and I feel good about room we have.”
That veteran group is getting some reinforcements to team up with, as Surra has five freshmen on his roster. Those newcomers are led by Waylon Wehler and Alex Lukaschunis, who will be starters at 182 and 220, respectively. Both won medals at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling (PJW) Junior High State Championships. Wehler was second at 157 and Lukaschunis fourth at 187.
Fellow freshmen Isaac Dellaquila, Logan Mosier and Isaac Marche will all provide depth and battle for varsity time as the season progresses.
These kids are talented,” said Surra of the freshmen. “But, every time move up a level, every thing you did well doesn’t always work (at next level). You have to make adjustments and figure out what works. There will be some growing pains, but I’m excited to see what they are going to be able to do for us.”
Sophomore Tanner Quackenbush will open the Dutchmen lineup at 106, while there will be an open weight at 113. Sophomore Justine Zuchouski could help the Dutch there but is another wrestler currently injured.
Sophomore Trey Anderson and Isaac Dellaquila will be at 120, with Gausman and Lane Dellaquila at 126 and 132, respectively. Paropacic is the starter at 138 and will be backed up by Mosier and Marche. Mosier is another Dutchman currently injured.
Tettis slots in at 145, with sophomore Kaden Snelick serving as his backup. Herzing will follow at 152 with Wittman at 160. Bobby and Crisp, once he returns, are in the mix at 170. The upperweights will consist of Wehler (182), Garthwaite, Lukaschunis and Swanson.
“We want be back in the district (team) finals and get a win again,” said Surra of his goals. “I think we can be competitive with the right lineup out there. That’s some ifs though. We have be healthy and be eligible ... all of that matter. I just talked to kids about being student athletes — student coming first.
“You really don’t know what you have until you step on mat, but I’m excited about the prospects of our season. But, we have a lot to prove yet.”
Surra gets his first chance to see his squad in action Saturday as the Dutchmen host their annual one-day kickoff tournament.
ROSTER
Seniors: Connor Gausman, Tylor Herzing, Gregory Tettis, John Wittman. Juniors: Raivis Bobby, Nick Crisp, Jeremy Garthwaite, Marco Paropacic. Sophomores: Trey Anderson, Lane Dellaquila, Tanner Quackenbush, Kaden Snelick, Colton Swanson, Justine Zuchouski. Freshmen: Isaac Dellaquila, Alex Lukaschunis, Isaac Marche, Logan Mosier, Waylon Wehler.