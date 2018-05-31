DUBOIS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen only had three hits on the night against the Clearfield Bison — but the Dutchmen made those hits count, as St. Marys won its first district title since 2000 by a 3-2 score at Showers Field in DuBois.
All three runs were scored on unusual circumstances — an error by the catcher, a stolen base home and a play at the plate after an error into the outfield.
“That is what we’ve been doing all year,” St. Marys head coach AJ Meeker said. “We’ve been finding ways. Sometimes it’s a squeeze play. Sometimes it’s a bunt to advance a runner. Sometimes it’s ... taking a chance and recognizing that something’s happening and let’s do it.”
“We had some mistakes that, in these types of games — championship games, you have to play 100 percent perfect baseball,” Clearfield assistant coach Brandon Billotte said. “We came up short just a little bit. You take those couple of mistakes away and it’s a whole different outcome. They were young mistakes and we’re going to learn from them and move on.”
St. Marys got on the board first when Jared Groll was on third with two outs in the bottom of the first. Clearfield catcher Nate Barr fired the ball down to pick off Groll, but the throw went into the outfield and Groll crossed the plate.
Clearfield was held in check until the top of the fourth inning. While the Bison had four baserunners prior to that due to walks, the first hit of the game came from Caullin Reed on an infield hit. Hayden Peacock — hitting eighth in the order — tagged a Nate Beimel pitch off the center field wall for an RBI double to tie up the score at 1-1.
“We put some great at bats together,” Billotte said. “We got (Nate) Beimel’s pitch count up early. He was at 43 pitches after two innings and 60-some after three. We had great at bats, we really did. A guy like that, he’s a good pitcher and you got to work him. We did that and it was kind of our game plan coming in.”
The gambling Dutchmen didn’t let the score be tied for very long. In the bottom of the fourth, Tim Beimel hit a double off the wall in to the left/center field gap. After reaching third on a passed ball, Clearfield pitcher Jake Sorbera walked Shane Price. But on the slow catcher to pitcher exchange, Beimel took off for home and was safe at the plate with a 2-1 lead.
“We have been doing that all year,” Meeker said. “If there is a chance, we’re going to do it if we had the speed. And Tim’s got the speed. (Coach Beimel) saw the (catcher and pitcher exchange being longer than normal). Tim takes off and we score.”
The Bison settled down and retired the side in the fifth and sixth innings, as Sorbera only allowed three hits on the evening.
“You can’t throw much better of a high school baseball game than Jake (Sorbera) did,” Billotte said. “A couple plays here and there and the roles are reversed.”
Down to its final three outs, Bison Hayden Williams led off the top of the seventh with an infield single. Pitcher Tim Beimel — who relieved Nate Beimel after five and 2/3 inning — walked two batters to load the bases. Ty Bender then drew another walk that tied the game at 2-2. Groll then took to the mound for St. Marys and recorded the final out with a Sorbera fielder’s choice.
In the bottom of the seventh, Tim Beimel led off with a single off the center/right field wall. Price then hit a sac bunt that advanced Beimel to second. Pinch hitter Kael Azzato then hit a liner to third base, but Peacock snagged it for the Bison. When trying to double up Beimel, the throw went into the outfield and Beimel kept trucking along, beating the throw and winning a District 9 title.
“It’s a testament to not only what these boys have worked so hard for growing up, and in the offseason and stuff, it’s what Coach (Tony) Azzoto before us has helped to put together as well,” Meeker said. “What Coach Beimel does outside in the community with these boys, that’s what this is a testament to. We knew before the season started that this might be a special team. We might be able to catch lightning in a bottle with this team, and we did. We did and we continue to.”
Meeker said a D9 title means “everything” to his team.
“This is one of the goals that we set for ourselves way back in January when we were doing open gyms,” Meeker said. “One of the goals was, ‘Let’s win a district title.’ Now we move on to the next goal — let’s win some state playoff games ... We have some of the best pitchers in the area. We’re fortunate enough to have not just Nate (Beimel), but Timmy (Beimel) and Jared (Groll). I say why not. Why not go for (a state title) ... They want more.”
In victory, the Dutchmen only had three hits on the evening.
“Hats off to (Clearfield),” Meeker said. “It was a tight, tight match. And I knew it was going to be. They’re a very good defensive team and they were solid defensively. I thought maybe we would have an edge at the plate. Turns out, they had the edge at the plate tonight. But overall, I’m very happy.”
Billotte said he was proud of his team for coming back and tying things up, as well as how they played minus the costly mistakes.
“There was no give up,” Billotte said. “Our attitude right from the start, I thought we had high energy. We had a really good week of practice ... And it’s tough with the long layoff. But to come back and find that same energy that we had last week at Punxsy and come out and put great at bats together ... Our seniors did a great job of leading these guys tonight. It’s a tough loss ... But they showed a lot of heart, and that’s big.”
Meeker said his team didn’t show the pregame jitters that many teams might face playing for a district title.
“We played so loose,” Meeker said. “We don’t get worked up over anything. We crack jokes in between innings and we keep the boys loose. That’s what I’m most proud of — we keep the boys loose and focused at the same time.”
Clearfield ends its season at 12-6. St. Marys goes to 15-6 on the year and will play the second seed in District 7 Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament.
“One game at a time, four games left,” Meeker said. “That’s what we do.”
