ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Little League All-Stars softball team picked up a district championship on Monday, defeating Punxsutawney 16-6 in five innings to take the District 10 title.
“This is the first step of a lofty goal these girls have,” St. Marys coach Jim Hanslovan said. “They’re a great group of girls and they’re all in for the team. But this is the first step in a long journey we’re hoping to have this summer, for sure.”
All St. Marys starters had at least one hit and 10 of 12 on the team recorded at least one as the team racked up 17 hits overall, led by Bailey Thorwart and Molly Hanslovan having three each.
“We had an offensive explosion,” Hanslovan said. “It’s nice where I can change some different things and be able to rely on the offense to do some things for me. We’re pretty stout — all 12 of my girls are good with the bat.”
With St. Marys winning the coin flip to be the home team, Punxsy jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first before St. Marys scored three runs of its own to take a 3-2 lead after one. Avery Eckels hit an RBI single to center and Allison Mertz slapped a two-RBI single to give St. Marys the lead.
But in the top of the second, Punxsutawney would score four more to take a 6-3 lead off of starting pitcher Hanslovan.
“All throughout districts, I had a plan to be splitting Molly and Avery pitching. But our offense just exploded and we never got to a full game. And what happened was Molly kind of lost a little bit of her feel. But I wanted to start her and I put her in for two innings. I’ve got to give it to Punxsy. Molly was throwing hard and she was hitting her locations pretty good but they were putting the ball in play. It forced me to make a defensive change for sure.”
From there, it was all St. Marys — outscoring Punxsy 13-0 the rest of the way. Six St. Marys runners crossed the plate in the bottom of the second to give St. Marys a 9-6 lead. Thorwart had an RBI single and was driven in by a Kaylen Eozzo double. Eozzo was then brought home by a Hanslovan triple. Mertz also tacked on a sac fly and Sophia Surra had an RBI single.
Eckels went inside the circle to start the third inning and Punxsy would only get one more hit the rest of the way — a single from Sara Gotweld — while striking out seven.
St. Marys made it 10-6 in the bottom of the third as Addison Beimel bunted and reached via a single, but the ball was thrown into the outfield and Beimel hustled all the way home. A few batters later, Hanslovan scored on a passed ball to take an 11-6 lead.
Three more St. Marys runs came in the fourth with an RBI single by Guilianna Muccio, an RBI double by Thorwart and a Hanslovan RBI single to make it 14-6.
After Eckels struck out the order in the top of the fifth, St. Marys needed three more at-bats to end the game. Eckels singled to start and Sidney Reider followed. Zoe Romanic hit a double to bring in Eckles and with the throw home, Reider was able to cross the plate after a passed ball to end it in five innings with the 16-6 win.
“I’m fortunate,” Hanslovan said. “It’s really easy to coach a team like this. They’re a group of girls that are hungry. They work hard and it makes everything easy. I’m very pleased with the attitude everybody brings to every game and their work ethic. It’s not really a team, it’s a family.”
St. Marys will now start sectionals on July 6 in Brookville.
“These girls, they’re coming off an Eastern Regional Championship as minors,” Hanslovan said. “Then last year, COVID shut us down. This year, they’ve been talking about this moment for a year and a half. They were upset whenever they were minors that they weren’t able to go to the World Series. They want to make it there. I told the girls you have to dream big and push yourselves hard and good things will happen. Keep working hard and keep doing what you’re doing.”
ST. MARYS 16,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 6, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Punxsy 240 00 — 6
St. Marys 362 32 — 16
No outs when winning run scored.
Punxsutawney—6
Sara Gotwald c 4220, Alyse Powell 1b-p 3210, Emma J. Young 2b 2011, Mylee Cressley rf 2013, Jemma Agnello ph 1000, Emma Young 3b 2000, Bella Young ph 1000, Mady Wachob lf-rf 1000, Lindee Reed ss 1000, Addy Lewis p-1b 2100, Ava Fleming cf 2110, Alexis Covatch ph 1000. Totals: 22-6-6-4.
St. Marys—16
Bailey Thorwart 2b 4132, Kaylen Eozzo c 4111, Molly Hanslovan p-ss 3332, Avery Eckels ss-p 3321, Sidney Reider 1b 2320, Alexa Uhl 1b 1000, Allison Mertz 3b 2013, Zoe Romanic 3b 1111, Sophia Surra lf 2011, Samantha Kahnell ph 1000, Guilianna Muccio rf 3111, Addison Beimel cf 2320. Totals: 28-16-17-12.
Errors: Punxsy 2, St. Marys 1. LOB: Punxsy 8, St. Marys 5. 2B: Eozzo, Thorwart, Romanic. 3B: Hanslovan. SF: Mertz. SAC: Fleming. SB: Beimel, Romanic. HBP: E.J. Young (by Eckels); Romanic (by Powell).
Pitching
Punxsy: Addy Lewis-3 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Alyse Powell-1+ IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
St. Marys: Molly Hanslovan-2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Avery Eckels-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: Lewis.