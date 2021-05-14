DuBOIS — The St. Marys boys tennis team won the 2019 District 9 Class AA team title, and after a year of no play, the Dutchmen picked right back up where they left off, as they defeated Punxsutawney, 4-1, Thursday at DuBois Area High School to win another team crown.
In the No. 1 singles matchup, senior Dylan Aiello — who won the D-9 singles title on Tuesday — had a hard-fought matchup with Punxsy’s Braxton Sherry in the first set before pulling away for a 6-4 win and a 6-0 second set win.
“He was (tough) the first time they had played,” St. Marys coach Tim Henry said. “They have very similar styles — both baseline grinding styles. Sherry’s coached very well. The whole Punxsy team knows what they’re doing or they wouldn’t have been here. All the teams in D-9 represented themselves really well. Dylan was not surprised at the resistance that he got.
“Dylan has a gear mentally that most people can’t speak of. I don’t know how to put the gear into words or the mode he goes into, he just locks down. He locks into a match and when the opponent feels that pressure that he’s not going to go away, you start to implode a bit and make mistakes. Every point gets a little bit tenser and he causes the pressure to shift to the opponent. He has a unique ability to do that.”
For the No. 2 singles matchup, St. Marys’ Ryan Hojencin won 6-1, 6-2 over Ben Gigliotti — as Henry was quite pleased with Hojencin’s efforts and progression throughout the season up to this point.
“Ryan has been getting better all year and at a rapid pace,” Henry said. “He was one that at the beginning of the year, he did miss the season and came in a bit cold. But as the year progressed, he figured out his style. You saw the way his ball spins — that variety of spin and depth is hard for an opponent to get locked in and figure out an answer for.
“He still looks at me like, ‘Am I doing good, coach?’ Yeah, everybody’s got a different style and everybody plays a different way. It’s what works for you. As he’s gotten more comfortable with it, you saw him use it more ... To his credit, he plays good tennis. You saw good top spin, but you saw some stuff that nobody else did because that’s his creative mind just figuring out a way to get out of that point and end it. He’s mentally strong too.”
The No. 3 singles matchup didn’t take place as technically Dutchman netter Dawson Krug picked up a point via a forfeit victory due to a lack of players on the Chucks roster. Henry also said their usual number 3 singles player in John Chamberlin hurt his shoulder Wednesday against Elk County Catholic.
“It’s unfortunate what happened at No. 3,” Henry said. “If they would’ve had a deeper team, it would’ve made for a different dynamic.”
In the doubles matches, No. 1 saw the St. Marys duo of Nate Eckert and Liam Brem take a 6-2 first set win over Zayin Spearing and Josh Shoemaker before the Punxsy team pushed Eckert and Brem to the limit in the second set. The Dutchmen finally took it 7-6 (7-4) to get the point.
Eckert and Brem got the point just a day after beating the Elk County Catholic duo of Cameron Klebacha and Zachary Eckert in three sets after losing the first set.
“(Wednesday’s) semifinal match against ECC came down to Nate and Liam,” Henry said. “And because of the pressure we were on in seeing John get hurt. They’re young men and the expectations sometimes is so high on themselves that they don’t play tennis. And that’s what happened yesterday — ECC raised their level of game, they surprised them with their aggressiveness and they had several match points in the third set that would’ve given it to ECC.
“And to their credit, they found a way to get out of those situations and hang in there and get us here today. And today you saw how free that is, how liberating it is to almost lose but yet live to fight another day. So they played more free.
“When you’re playing free, you’re swinging instead of pushing and your feet move better. That little confidence, that little chip on their shoulder that they proved themselves yesterday — even though it wasn’t pretty — they didn’t go away. They battled on and today they played a much cleaner two sets.”
Punxsy’s lone point on the day came from the No. 2 doubles matchup, as the Chucks duo of Alex Deppin and Michael Setree took down the St. Marys team of Dominic Aiello and Luke Anderson.
“At number 2 doubles, it wasn’t easy because Punxsy has good quality players all down the lineup,” Henry said. “They had a match, too, like yesterday that felt the pressure where all eyes were on them in the match yesterday and all eyes were on them today.
“This paring with Dominic Aiello, Dylan’s twin brother, he’s a perfectionist ... Luke’s come a long way too but they haven’t figured out that dynamic that you need to be a good doubles team yet. They play a really good level of tennis against probably a more experienced team.
“To Punxsy’s credit, the better team won that one. But they still didn’t give up, they played at a good level and they had good sportsmanship. They didn’t go away and they made Punxsy beat them.”
Henry said he’s thankful that he has a deep roster of newcomers and veterans — and is especially thankful of how the veterans have treated the underclassmen.
“I’ve got Zack Hart, a veteran from the first team I inherited a few years ago, before COVID they won districts,” Henry said. “And they got to the position they did because upperclassmen would let the younger kids come in and gain the match experience that you can’t coach during practice.
“They’ve got to come out and feel the pressure of all eyes on them and having to win a team point. It’s because the upperclassmen are so gracious in not having to play every match and not being greedy in needing to see their name in the paper — this group of seniors got battle tested. They got used to losing and they got used to figuring out how to win.
“And this group of seniors have given it back to those young guys too. We’ve had a lot of opportunities this year where the seniors let me rotate the younger players in to get experience and keep it going because they know it’s for the good of the program and it’s good for the younger guys.
“Tennis is just an all-around great sport. I love it and I’m glad I can share it with the guys and I’m glad (the upperclassmen) are sharing it with the underclassmen.”
Monday will see St. Marys playing in the D-9 doubles tournament at DuBois, weather permitting, and Tuesday St. Marys will take on Quaker Valley, the District 7 number 1 seed in the first round of the PIAA team tournament at 1:30 p.m. at the Oxford Athletic Club in Wexford.
ST. MARYS 4,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Singles
1. Dylan Aiello (SM) def. Braxton Sherry, 6-4, 6-1.
2. Ryan Hojencin (SM) def. Ben Gigliotti, 6-1, 6-2.
3. Dawson Krug (SM) wins by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Nate Eckert/Liam Brem (SM) def. Zayin Spearing/Josh Shoemaker, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).
2. Alex Deppin/Michael Setree (P) def. Dominic Aiello/Luke Anderson, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.