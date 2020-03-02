ST. MARYS — St. Marys hosted the District 9 Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships over the weekend, and home teams enjoyed a strong weekend competing in their own pool, while Brookville put together a solid showing.
The Lady Dutch finished second in the team standings behind D-9 power Clearfield (398-300) — a performance headlined by their 200 medley relay squad of Jade Reynolds, Camryn Bauer, Mya Klaiber and Lucy Anthony capturing capturing gold with a time of 1:58.79.
The St. Marys boys team also struck gold, as Kevin Kuhar bested DuBois’ Tucker Fenstermacher in the 50 freestyle by .35 seconds (22.14-22.49). The Beaver got his revenge in the 100 free though, as Kuhar finished second to Fenstermacher in that event by 1.69 seconds (48.88-49.57).
The Dutchmen’s only other Top 8 finish was a seventh by Jacob Ingram in the 100 backstroke (1:12.06).
The gold medal by the Lady Dutch in the 200 medley relay was just the tip of the iceberg for the team on the weekend as the they finished second in six other events to go along with a host of Top 8 finishes.
Julie Hoffman played a role in four of those silver medals. Individually, she was second in the 200 (2:04.92) and 500 (5:45.41) freestyles and also swam the anchor leg on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays teams that placed second to Clearfield.
She teamed up with Bauer, Elana Cerroni and Brooke Henry to post a time of 1:48.08 in the 200 relay event. The 400 squad (3:55.84) was comprised of Hoffman, Reynolds, Klaiber and Anthony.
Klaiber added a silver medal in the 100 butterfly (1:06.47) and a bronze in the 100 free (59.50). Bauer was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.75) and sixth in the 50 free (26.83).
Anthony collected a pair of fourths in the 200 IM (2:04.92) and 100 breaststroke (1;18.27), while Reynolds was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.21) and fifth in the 50 free (26.73).
Henry also had a pair of Top 8 finishes in individual events, placing fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.48) and sixth in the 200 free (2;15.88).
Kassy Sorg took home a bronze medal in the 1-meter diving event (254.50), with teammate Maddie Bowes finishing fourth in the event (251.70).
Emily Mahoney (1:04.64) and Cerroni (1:04.82) chipped in seventh and eighth place finishes, respectively, in the 100 freestyle.
As for Brookville, it didn’t crown any champions but had more than its share of placewinners in finish third in both the girls (207) and boys (189.5) team standings. Clearfield also won the boys team crown with 391 points, while DuBois was second (249.5).
The Lady Raiders’ weekend was highlighted by three silver medals and three more bronzes.
Freshman Madeline Golier played a role in all three of those second places. She captured silver in the 200 IM (2:28.04) and 100 backstroke (1:07.48) and swam the leadoff leg on the 200 medley relay squad (2:05.30) that finished second to St. Marys. She teamed up with Sadie Shofestall, Emma Afton and Emma Fiscus in that event.
Shofestall added a pair of bronze medals in the 50 free (26.07) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.01), while Fiscus was third in the 200 IM (2:28.55) and fourth in the 500 free (5:59.32). Afton added a fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:15.07).
Golier, Shofestall and Fiscus also teamed up with Julia bailey to win a bronze medal in the 200 free relay (1:50.95).
The Lady Raider Grace Park also took home a pair of medals, placing seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:17.69) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:46.75). Taryn Hoffman chipped in an eighth place in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.34).
On the boys’ side, Brookville was led by Calvin Doolittle who posted four Top 3 finishes on the day.
Individually, he won a silver medal in the 100 butterfly (56.66) and a bronze in the 200 IM (2:06.51). He also a silver and bronze in relay events.
He teamed up with Brody Barto, Donavan Hoffman and Luc Doolittle to finish second to Clearfield in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:49.86. The same quartet was third in the 400 free relay (3:35.04).
Hoffman added a third place in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.39) and a fifth in the 200 IM (2:16.15), while Barto was fourth in both the 100 (51.98) and 200 (1:58.41) freestyles. Luc Doolittle was sixth in the 500 free (5:42.37).
Bay Harper also posted a pair of Top 5 finishes, placing fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.89) and fifth in the 50 free (22.74). Shawn Foster chipped in an eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:21.52) for the Raiders.
The PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships are set for March 13-14 at Bucknell University.