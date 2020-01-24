20200124-ce-sp Gausman 1
St. Marys’ Connor Gausman, back, shown wrestling Bradford’s Lukas Laktash earlier this season, edged Curwensville’s Nik Fegert, 2-1, Thursday night to help the Dutchmen beat the Golden Tide, 41-29. The victory ended a five-match losing streak for St. Marys and put its season record at 5-5.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

ST. MARYS — The St. Marys wrestling team won eight bouts, five by fall, Thursday night against visiting Curwensville to end a five-match losing streak with a 41-29 victory against the Golden Tide.

The Dutchmen won eight of the 10 bouts contested on the mat, getting pins from Isaac Dellaquila, Tylor Herzing, Nick Crisp, Jeremy Garthwaite and Alex Lukaschunis. Herzing was making his return to the Dutchmen lineup.

St. Marys also got bonus-point wins from Lane Dellaquila and Gregory Tettis, who recorded 12-1 and 12-2 major decision, respectively, while Connor Gausman pulled out a 2-1 win against Nik Fegert at 126.

Curwensville got a 36-second pin from Duane Brady, while Alex Holland notched an 18-3 technical fall of Logan Mosier in 5:23. Teammates Jake Carfley, Jake McCracken and Gage Roos also won by forfeit.

St. Marys, which won its first four matches on the season before losing five in a row, is now back to the .500 mark at 5-5 on the year. The Dutchmen are off until Thursday when they host Coudersport in the final home match of the season.

Curwensville (8-8) wrestles in the Fred Bell Tournament this weekend in Grove City.

