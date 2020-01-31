ST. MARYS — The St. Marys wrestling team collected six pins Thursday night on its way to a lopsided 48-15 victory against visiting Coudersport that pushed the Flying Dutchmen over the .500 mark on the season at 6-5.
St. Marys won nine of the 12 bouts, with there being no matches at 106 and later 170 to end the night.
The Dutchmen opened the match with a bang, getting first-period pins from Raivis Bobby and Jeremy Garthwaite at 182 and 195, respectively. Bobby decked Dylan Hajzus in 1:27, while Garthwaite flattened Matthew Fleniken in 1:32.
Coudy then got a fall from Cale Ayers at 220 and a forfeit win by Cooper Rossman at heavyweight to even the score at 12-12.
After a no contest at 106. Coudy took its lone lead of the night at 15-12 when Nash Delp upended Tanner Quackenbush, 9-5, at 113.
That lead was short-lived though as St. Marys promptly ripped off seven straight wins to run away from the Falcons in the 33-point victory.
Isaac Dellaquila jump-started that closing run when he pinned Wyatt Daisley in 5:31 at 120. Conner Gausman followed with a 9-4 win against James Culvey before teammates Lane Dellaquila, Gregory Tettis and Tylor Herzing all won by fall.
Lane Dellaquila pinned Dalton Miller in 2:32, while Tettis recorded a third-period fall in 4:32 vs. Chris Davis. Herzing needed 2:46 to flatten Dylan Kelly at 145.
John Wittman kept the St. Marys run going with a hard-fought 1-0 decision against Thomas Wilson before Nick Crisp set the final score when he received a forfeit win at 160.
St. Marys returns to action Saturday in the District 4/9 Class AAA Team Tournament at DuBois Area High School. The Dutchmen are the No. 5 seed for the event and battle rival Clearfield (No. 4) in the quarterfinals at 11:15 a.m.
The winner gets top-seeded and defending champ Selinsgrove in the semifinals, while second-seeded DuBois and third-seeded Williamsport battle in the other semi.
The championship match is scheduled for approximately 4:30 p.m.