REYNODSVILLE — St. Marys’ varsity squad is off to a strong start in Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League play, as the Stallions captured their second lopsided victory in as many weeks Saturday at Reynoldsville’s Falcon Field.
St. Marys, which beat Reynoldsville 48-20 in its opener, dominated DuBois in all phases of the game Saturday en route to a 61-13 victory in a game played at Reynoldsville because the Stallions are still awaiting approval to play home games at Dutch Country Stadium.
DuBois scored on its first play of the season — a 57-yard touchdown run by Easton Harris — but it was all Stallions from there.
St. Marys proceeded to score 55-first half points, finding the end zone on six straight offensive possessions while also scoring on both a kickoff and punt return.
Defensively, the Stallions held DuBois to just 30 yards of offense after the Renegades opening score — including minus-28 yards on seven plays in the second half. The Stallions outgained the Renegades 335-87 overall — 279-115 in the first half.
Proof of St. Marys’ defense dominance was the fact Harris finished with six carries for 27 yards despite having the 57-yard TD run.
Frankie Smith powered the St. Marys offense, running seven times for 118 yards. He had touchdown runs of 19, 36 and 45 yards and also returned a punt 45 yards for a score.
Austen Micale found the end zone twice on a 5-yard run and 54-yard catch. Darren Shaw and Charlie Geci added TD runs of 35 and 48 yards, respectively, while Landon Cook returned a kickoff 60 yards for a score. The defense also got in the scoring action with a safety late in the third quarter.
As dominant as St. Marys was, it was DuBois that good off to the fast start. The Renegades forced a quick three-and-out and Stallions punt to open the game. Harris then broke free for 57 yards and the opening the score on DuBois’ first play. Seth Wilmoth added the extra point run to make it 7-0 two minutes into the game.
St. Marys answered right back with a 45-yard TD run by Smith on the third play of the next drive. The extra point run failed as DuBois still led 7-6.
The Stallions then made a huge special teams play that flipped the momentum St. Marys way for good. DuBois struggled to corral the ensuing kickoff and St. Marys’ Geci fell on the loose ball at the Renegades’ 36.
Smith was back in the end zone on the ensuing play, with Shaw’s extra point run putting the St. Marys up 13-7.
DuBois tried to counter, as Wilmoth ripped off an 11-yard run for a first down in the Renegades ensuing possession. However, St. Marys’ Cook recovered a DuBois fumble two plays later.
A 26-yard scamper by Brody Wehler helped set a 5-yard scoring run by Micale — the Stallions’ third toucdown in just over three minutes. Smith’s extra point run made it 20-7 with 3:07 left in the opening quarter.
St. Marys was done scoring in the first though, as its defense forced a Renegades punt, which Smith returned 45 yards to pay dirt to five his team a 26-7 advantage with seven seconds on the first-quarter clock.
DuBois finally got something going around the quarter change, thanks to a pair of halfback passes from Bryson Kail to Josiah Moose.
Kail hit Moose for 40 yards on the final play of the first, then found Moose again for a 10-yard touchdown on the third play of the second quarter. The extra point run failed as DuBois trailed 26-13. Kail completed 2 of 5 passes for 50 yards with the TD an interception. Moose had two grabs for 50 yards.
That’s as close as the Renegades got though as St. Marys put the game away with a 27-point second quarter.
Cook jump-started that surge by returning the kickoff following Moose’s touchdown 60 yards for a score, then added the extra-point run.
St. Marys’ defense then forced and blocked a DuBois punt, setting up a 19-yard TD run by Smith with 4:11 left in the half that made it a 39-13 game.
The Stallions found the end zone two more times before the half to take a commanding 53-13 lead into the half.
Micale hauled in a 54-yard touchdown pass from Wehler following a DuBois turnover on downs, while Shaw rumbled 35 yards to paydirt with 28 seconds on the clock following an interception by Cook.
With the clock running in the second half, neither offense did a lot.
DuBois’ Kinley Knisely, a JV player brought up for the varsity contest, came up with an interception early in the third as the teams traded turnovers to open the second half.
St. Marys defense then stood tall, as it forced two large losses on runs before sacking Wilmoth in the end zone for a safety with 3:22 left in the quarter.
The Stallions’ final score came on a 48-yard scoring jaunt by Geci with eight seconds left in the third.
St. Marys (2-0) travels to Brockway Saturday, while DuBois hosts Punxsutawney.
ST. MARYS 61
DuBOIS 13
Score by Quarters
DuBois 7 6 0 0 — 13
St. Marys 26 27 8 0 — 61
First Quarter
D—Easton Harris 57 run (Seth Wilmoth run), 8:00.
SM—Frankie Smith 45 run (run failed), 6:25.
SM—Frankie Smith 36 run (Darren Shaw run), 6:10.
SM—Austen Micale 5 run (Frankie Smith run), 3:07.
SM—Frankie Smith 45 punt return (conversion failed), 0:07.
Second Quarter
D—Josiah Moose 10 pass from Bryson Kail (run failed), 8:22.
SM—Landon Cook 60 kickoff return (Landon Cook run), 8:10.
SM—Frankie Smith 19 run (kick failed), 4:11.
SM—Austen Micale 54 pass from Brody Wehler (Austen Micale run), 2:28.
SM—Darren Shaw 35 run (Austen Micale pass from Brody Wehler), 0:28.
Third Quarter
SM—Safety (DuBois QB Seth Wilmoth tackled in end zone), 3:22.
SM—Charlie Geci 48 run (run failed), 0:08.
D SM
First downs 3 10
Rushes-yards 20-30 23-265
Comp-Att-Int 3-8-1 3-4-1
Passing Yards 57 70
Total Plays-Yards 28-87 27-335
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Punts 2-23 1-25
Penalties-Yards 3-25 8-58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Easton Harris 6-27, Seth Wilmoth 9-4, Aaron Eberly 3-(-12), Bryson Kail 1-12, Team 1-(-1).
St. Marys—Frankie Smith 7-118, Darren Shaw 3-46, Charlie Geci 1-48, Austen Micale 3-18, Brody Wehler 2-27, Westin Micklas 4-3, Talon Thomas 1-8, Team 2-(-3).
PASSING
DuBois—Seth Wilmoth 1 of 3, 7 yards; Bryson Kail 2 of 5, 50 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
St. Marys—Brody Wehler 2 of 3, 70 yards, 1 TD, 0 Int.; Charlie Geci 0 of 1, 0 yards, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Josiah Moose 2-50, Bryson Kail 1-7.
St. Marys—Austen Micale 1-54, Charlie Geci 1-16.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois—Kinley Knisely.
St. Marys—Landon Cook.