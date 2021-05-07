DuBOIS — DuBois Beavers varsity baseball head coach Todd Stiner said he had hoped to give five innings on the mound from pitcher Garrett Starr on Thursday at Showers Field against the Bradford Owls. Stiner got his wish and that’s all the innings the Beavers needed, as Starr pitched a no-hitter while striking out nine as DuBois won 12-2 in five innings.
“We really valued the importance of this game by throwing him,” Stiner said. “This was a must win game for us and we don’t want to take anyone lightly by any means. That’s why we started Garrett hoping to get five (innings) and get him out. So it couldn’t have happened any better with getting off the field after five innings. But throwing a no-hitter, he’s going to be added to an elite group of people at DuBois High School who’ve thrown no-hitters. Very impressive game by him. Very impressive.”
Starr also led his team at the plate, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Alex Pasternak had two hits and three RBIs while Brycen Dinkfelt had two hits, two RBIs and three stolen bases.
“Garrett’s swinging a very hot bat right now, he really is,” Stiner said.
DuBois manufactured its first run of the game in the bottom of the first. After Starr walked and got to second on a wild pitch, Alex Pasternak had an RBI single to put DuBois up 1-0.
Although the Owls were no-hit on the afternoon, they managed to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning. After Starr walked Austen Davis and hit Michael Gow, a ground out moved each runners up to second and third. But as Nolan Roulo hit a grounder to Dinkfelt at third, Dinkfelt’s throw to first was wide and both Davis and Gow crossed the plate for a 2-1 Bradford lead.
DuBois would immediately answer in the bottom of the third with an RBI single by Starr to tie things up. A wild pitch then scored Dinkfelt to give the Beavers a 3-2 lead and a lead they’d not relinquish.
The Beavers opened things up in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring five runs on three hits — including a bases clearing double by Starr.
With the game 8-2 in the Beavers’ favor, DuBois got the bats rolling again in the bottom of the fifth to put the game away and end it on the 10-run mercy rule. Nate Farrell led off the inning with a double down the first base/right field line. A Chandler Ho single plated Farrell to make it 9-2 and a Dinkfelt single made things 10-2. Pasternak then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 11-2. But on the throw from center the third base, the errant throw went over the fence and Dinkfelt was awarded home — finishing the game at a 12-2, five inning final.
“Nate (Farrell) had a nice double down the line,” Stiner said. “We offered a couple drags today which was nice because we’ve overlooked that. When the opportunity’s there, you’ve got to be willing to take it. A couple guys showed that today. Nate Tyler put a drag down with no one (on base), but he forced them to make a tough play and you get on base. That’s all we care about is getting on base.
“Overall today, I’m pleased with the defense. We had one mistake there. But we’ve got some guys playing in different positions that we’ve been working on. It’s been working out. We have been (telling the team), you come in the game and you have good at-bats, you’re going to get a start. We’ve been able to get some guys some extra at-bats and it’s gone well for us.”
Although DuBois got the win, Stiner said there were situations on the day where they could’ve taken advantage of but were unable to do so.
“When we focus and we understand the situation, we’re doing well,” Stiner said. “We get caught up in not knowing what’s going on and not knowing the situation. That happened to us in the first couple innings where we had a lot of mental mistakes at the plate. And it costs you. You don’t have a good at bat, and now we’re mentally weak. And we don’t put those situations behind us. What you have to do is, you have to understand that we’re going to play seven innings. And whatever happened in the first has to be behind you right away because you’re going to have three more at-bats. Some guys carry that first at-bat to the second at-bat and the second into the third, and that doesn’t bode well.”
DuBois goes to 7-6 on the season and plays at Altoona on Saturday.
“We’ve got a big game on Saturday against Altoona that we’ve got to get ready for,” Stiner said. “We’ve got to go back to work tomorrow and try and fix some of the mistakes we’re making and keep getting better. That’s all we can do — keep getting better.”
DuBOIS 12,
BRADFORD 2, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Bradford 002 00 — 2
DuBois 102 54 — 12
One out when winning run scored.
Bradford—2
Austen Davis cf-p 2100, Michael Gow 1b-p 2100, Wyatt Stark lf 2000, Dalton Dixon lf 1000, Nolan Roulo p-2b-cf 2000, Cameron Austin rf-1b 2000, Ashton Smith dh-p 0000, Jack Miller 3b 1000, Liam McKay c 2000, Brett Skaggs ss 2000, Jack Wells 2b (flex) 0000, Ryan Ward 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 16-2-0-0.
DuBois—12
Chandler Ho ss 4211, Garrett Starr p 3334, Brycen Dinkfelt 3b 4322, Alex Pasternak 1b 3023, Trenton Gaffney lf 2000, Mike Orzechowski rf 2000, Jordan Ell dh 2000, Nate Tyler 2b 3100, Nate Farrell c 2310, Nick Farrell cr 0000, Austin Mitchell cf (flex) 0000. Totals: 25-12-9-10.
Errors: Bradford 4, DuBois 1. LOB: Bradford 2, DuBois 6. SF: Miller; Pasternak. SAC: Ho. SB: Davis, Smith; Dinkfelt 3, Ni. Farrell, Pasternak. 2B: Starr, Dinkfelt, Pasternak, Na. Farrell.
Pitching
Bradford: Nolan Roulo-3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Ashton Smith-1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Austen Davis-2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Michael Gow-1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Garrett Starr-5 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Starr. Losing pitcher: Roulo.