DuBOIS — DuBois senior Garrett Starr lived up to his surname Saturday afternoon against cross-town rival DuBois Central Catholic and was the brightest star in the Beavers’ 4-0 victory in the 5th Annual City Classic.
Starr tossed a three-hit shutout while striking out 14 and went 3-for-4 with a double at the plate, as DuBois (4-6) ended DCC’s two-game winning streak in Classic games and took an overall 3-2 edge in the event’s five-year history.
The series is actually tied 3-3 if you count the first meeting between the two, an 18-3 DCC victory in 2015, but that game was played under the ‘City Classic” moniker. That name didn’t come about 2016 when the teams played against each other for the firs time in the fully renovated Showers Field.
Starr outdueled DCC’s Brandin Anderson in a battle of aces to record the third shutout thrown in five City Classic games. He also helped the Beavers end a four-game losing skid on the season.
DuBois’ Colin Read tossed a four-hit shutout in a 6-0 Beavers victory in 2017, while DCC’s Cole Sansom recorded a five-hit shutout on a 1-0 DCC victory in 2019. DuBois’ Dayne Bauman also went the distance in that game but was saddled with the loss after allowing one run on four hits.
The 2016 Classic also was a pitchers’ duel in a game DuBois won 1-0 in eight innings, but neither side had a pitcher go the distance.
DuBois starter Nick LaBrasca left that game after recording just two outs because of arm discomfort, with teammate Noah Schneider tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, to get the win. Central’s Jake Miknis tossed seven scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out 11, before being pulled.
“You have to tip your hat to Garrett Starr,” said Beavers coach Todd Stiner. “What an incredible game. He threw 100 pitches and was around the plate for every single at-bat for seven innings. Nate (Farrell) blocked a great game behind the plate and had four or five throw outs at first on strikeouts, and Michael Orzechowski had a huge, huge hit off the bench for us. What a different game that ends up being if he doesn’t get that hit and the kid here (Pyne in 7th) gets a hit (on ball Ho caught).
“I’m thrilled with the win, but we still need to get a little better in clutch situations. We let a couple of those slip away today and left a lot (runs) out there. Credit to their pitcher (Anderson), though. He mowed us down for the first four innings, unfortunately for him he ran out of pitches. Our guys worked him though and had a lot of full counts.
“We caught a break with the weather too, because Garrett was going to pitch Thursday (at Hollidaysburg). That’s the sad part that you try to rearrange things to make sure you have stars aligned. It really wouldn’t have if we didn’t get rained out Thursday because he would have thrown and we probably would have been a lot deeper down the pitching order today.
“Overall, it’s a great win for us and the school. Central is a nice and we just came up big today.”
As for Starr, he couldn’t have been happier about how the whole team played.
“It was a fun experience,” said Starr of his performance. “I had a good game when I was a freshman too, and I’ve loved every minute of it (playing in Classic).
“It was a good team win and game overall. I want to thank Michael (Orzechowski). He’s been a hot bat lately, and we put him in a really tough situation and he came through. I trust every one of the players on the bench and everybody in the field.”
Starr and Anderson each put up zeroes through four innings, although each had to work out of at least one mini-jam during that opening stretch.
Starr smacked a two-out single in the top of the first, then stole second, but Anderson stranded him there by getting Brycen Dinkfelt to groundout to end the inning.
The Cardinals’ lone threat in the first four innings came in the bottom of the second.
After Starr struck out Pyne to start things, Carter Hickman singled and Damon Foster walked. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch before Starr struck out Dante Armanini and Anderson. Those back-to-bak Ks started a string of 13 straight outs for Starr, 10 of which came via the strikeout.
Anderson stranded a pair of Beavers in the second, then left Ho at third in the third after the Beaver drew a leadoff walk, stole second and was bunted to third by Carson Fields.
DuBois put two more runners into scoring position in the fourth as Trenton Gaffney reached on a one-out error and Nathan farrell walked with two away. Both moved up a base on a wild pitch, but Anderson fielded a popup off the bat of Austin Mitchell to keep it a 0-0 game.
The Beavers finally got to Anderson in the fifth, as their patience at the plate and ability to foul off pitches drove up the Cardinal’s pitch count.
Ho ripped a double to lead off the fifth, making a nifty slide into second to just avoid the tag of DCC’s Foster. Fields was then hit by a pitch and was the last batter Anderson faced as he hit the 100-pitch limit.
Starr greeted reliever Kaden Brezenski with a single to load the bases for Dinkfelt, who plated Ho on a fielder’s choice. Alex Pasternak then hit into another fielder’s choice that left runners on the corners.
Stiner sent Pasternak from first, and DCC put a play on where catcher Ben Gritzter threw to Foster at short as he came in towards the middle of the diamond. However, that throw was off the mark, allowing Starr to score to make it 2-0.
Central Catholic (5-6) tried to counter in the bottom half of the inning, as a two-out error by Dinkfelt at third ended Starr’s run of 13 straight outs. The righty then hit No. 9 batter Zach Spellen but promprly ended DCC hopes of a rally by striking out Pyne to end the inning.
DuBois tried to add to its lead in the sixth as pinch-hitter Jordan Ell drew a leadoff walk and was bunted to second by Farrell. Ell reached third on a groundout by pinch-hitter Alex Colbey.
Central Catholic then elected to intentionally walk Ho, a move that paid off when Brezenski fielded a ball hit by Fields a tagged the Beaver to end the frame.
The Cardinals then put together their biggest threat of the game against Starr in the bottom half of the sixth.
After a groundout, DCC loaded the bases as Foster reached on an error, Armanini singled and Anderson reached on a third strike wild pitch that got to the backstop. The Cardinals couldn’t capitalize though, as Starr struck out Brezenski and got Cartar Kosko to ground out to Dinkfelt at third to end the inning.
DuBois then added two huge insurance runs in the seventh.
Starr was in the think of things again, ripping a leadoff double before Dinkfelt was intentionally walked. That decision initially paid off as Brezenski got Pasternak to fly out to shallow center for the first out.
However, Starr and Dinkfelt then pulled off a double-steal before a clutch, pinch-hit single to right by Michael Orzechowski plated both to give DuBois a 4-0 advantage.
Gritzer led off the bottom of the seventh with a single for DCC, but Starr promptly got Spellen to hit into a 6-4-3 double play. Ho then robbed Pyne of extra bases with his diving catch to end the game.
“Hats off to Garrett Starr. He had that curve ball working and was awesome out there,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “I was kind of just sitting back and watching him, and he made us look bad. When you run into a buzzsaw like that, what can you do. Good for him. He’s a good kid and everybody knows him, and he had a tremendous game.
“Deeper into the game, the biggest difference was situational hitting. DuBois was better at that all game. We had guys second and third or the bases loaded and had nothing but strikeouts. We couldn’t even put the ball in play.
“DuBois was just better at every single aspect of the game today than we were. That’s the tell of the tape. They played better and at the end of the game that’s what wins. It was great ball game and fun one to watch.”
DuBois is back in action today at St. Marys, while DCC travels to Johnsonburg on Tuesday.
DuBOIS 4,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 020 2 — 4
DCC 000 000 0 — 0
DuBois—4
Chandler Ho cf 2110, Karson Fields ss 2000, Garrett Starr p 4230, Brycen Dinkfelt 3b 3101, Alex Pasternak 1b 3000, Trenton Gaffney lf 3000, Michael Orzechowski ph 1012, Tyler Newell dh 2000, Jordan Ell ph-dh 1000, Nick Farrell 2b 0000, Nathan Farrell c 2000, Austin Mitchell rf 2000, Alex Colbey ph 1000. Totals: 26-4-5-3.
DuBois Central Catholic—0
Matt Pyne cf 4000, Carter Hickman 2b 3010, Damon Foster ss 2000, Dante Armanini lf 3010, Brandin Anderson p-dh 3000, Taven Lukehart 1b 0000, Kaden Brezenski 3b-p 3000, Cartar Kosko rf 3000, Ben Gritzer c 3010, Zach Spellen 1b-3b 2000. Totals: 26-0-3-0.
Errors: DuBois 2, DCC 3. LOB: DuBois 11, DCC 7. DP: DuBois 1, DCC 0. 2B: Ho, Starr. SAC: Fields, Na. Farrell. HBP: Fields (by Anderson); Spellen (by Starr). SB: Ho, Starr 2, Dinkfelt, Pasternak; Foster, Armanini.
Pitching
DuBois: Garrett Starr-7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 14 SO, 1 HB.
DCC: Brandin Anderson-4+ IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB; Kaden Brezenski-2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SOl Zach Spellen-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Starr. Losing pitcher: Anderson.