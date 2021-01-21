DuBOIS — The Brockway girls basketball used a big first-half to seize control of its game against DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday en route to a 46-25 victory against the Lady Cardinals at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
The Lady Rovers (2-2) raced out to a 7-0 lead and led 16-7 after eight minutes before running away from the Lady Cardinals in the second quarter. Selena Buttery got things started with a 3-pointer, which sparked a 14-3 run that put the Lady Rovers up 20 points at 30-10.
Central Catholic got back within 16 by the break but never got closer than 13 the rest of the way. Brockway pushed its lead to as many as 24 points (46-21) early in the fourth before winning by 21.
Buttery and fellow junior Danielle Wood powered the Lady Rovers, combining to score 37 of their team’s 46 points. Wood had a game-high 19 points to go along with seven steals and six assists — all while playing with an ankle injury.
Buttery posted another double-double for the Lady Rovers with 18 points and 12 boards. Sarah Rosman added four points, while Madelyn Schmader had two points and nine rebounds.
“I was hoping we’d get the lead in the first half so I could get Morelli and Wood in and out a little more because of their injuries and the fact we play again (today),” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “It was nice to have that lead because we gave up some points towards the end of the second quarter.
“Schmader stepped up for tonight, as did Sarah Rosman with her defense. Morelli is always looking for the steals too and playing solid defense and getting into the offense too.”
Both teams struggled to get into an offensive rhythm in the opening minutes of the game, and it was Brockway that finally struck first on a 3-pointer by Wood. Buttery and Wood quickly added baskets to make it 7-0 in less than a minute, forcing DCC to take and early timeout.
The Lady Cardinals responded with a 3-point play by Paris Farley to make it 7-3, beginning a stretch where the teams traded scores.
However, Brockway ended the quarter with five straight points — a jumper by Rosman and trey from Buttery — to gran a nine-point lead ta 16-7. Rosman had all four of her points in the quarter.
Buttery opened the scoring in the second quarter with another triple, then Wood went 3-for-3 at the line after being fouled on a 3-pointer to quickly make it 22-8.
Teammate Ciara Morelli added a 3-pointer of her own, while Buttery made her third trey of the game just past the midway point to push the Brockway lead to 28-8. Buttery scored eight in the quarter and 13 of her 18 in the first half.
Faith Jacob ended a 9-0 Brockway run with a hoop for DCC, which actually ended the half on 6-2 spurt to get back within 16 at 30-14. Jacob and teammate Kayley Risser each had three points in the quarter.
Risser hit two free threes to start the second half, but back-to-back hoops by Wood promptly made it an 18-point game (34-16).
Central countered with a Jacob 3-point play and basket by Jessy Frank to cut its deficit to 13 (34-21), but that’s as close the Lady Cardinals got as Brockway closed the third with another 9-0 run. Wood scored seven of those nine points on her way to posting 11 of her 19 points in the quarter.
Buttery hit a 3-pointer 24 seconds into the fourth, but those proved to be Brockway’s final points of the night as they went scoreless in the final 7:36. Central only mustered four points itself, getting baskets from Rose Whipple and then Jacob with 4:22 to play.
Risser led DCC with nine points on the night, while Jacob had eight and six rebounds.
“I was definitely disappointed in our execution of a game plan that was pretty clear and obvious coming in,” said DCC coach Jordan Hoover. “They have two people who score the ball well, and as I said at halftime we let them (Wood, Buttery) control the game.
“Brockway played a really nice first half, though. But for us, I think it was a little deeper than that. I thought their energy was just so much higher than ours to start the game. For the first time, we seemed lifeless, and I told the kids there are games that can be hard to get up for, like a long bus trip away for an unfamilar team. But, Brockway at home shouldn’t be one of them and that was disappointing.”
Brockway is back in action today at Curwensville, while DCC hosts Sheffield Friday in a varsity only contest at 6 p.m.
BROCKWAY 46,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 25
Score by Quarters
Brockway 16 14 13 3 — 46
DCC 8 6 7 4 — 25
Brockway—46
Sarah Rosman 2 0-0 4, Madelyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 3, Danielle Wood 7 3-3 19, Selena Buttery 7 0-0 18, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0, Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Bennett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-3 46.
DCC—25
Jessy Frank 1 0-0 2, Kayley Risser 3 3-5 9, Faith Jacob 3 2-3 8, Sophia Ginther 0 0-0 0, Paris Farley 1 2-3 4, Rose Whipple 1 0-0 2, JoAnne Case 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Kourtney Zatsick 0 0-0 0, Haley Semancik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 7-11 25.
Three-pointers: Brockway 7 (Morelli, Wood 2, Buttery 4), DCC 0.