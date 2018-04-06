DuBOIS — For the second time in a little over a week, a team from DuBois Central Catholic christened one of the new turf fields at DuBois City Park with a victory.
The Lady Cardinal softball team won the inaugural game at the new Challenger Field last Monday against St. Marys, 6-3.
On Thursday, it was the DCC baseball team doing the honors at the revamped Senior League Field as the Cardinals captured a convincing 8-0 win against visiting Johnsonburg.
Central Catholic (2-0) got a dominant performance on the mound from the trio of Thomas Grecco, Dom Torretti and Justin Miknis. The three combined on a one-hit shutout that featured 14 strikeouts and just three walks.
Grecco got the start and threw four shutout innings to get the win. He allowed just one hit — a bunt single — while striking out 10 and walking two. Torretti tossed two scoreless innings, striking out three, while Miknis blanked the Rams in the seventh.
That trio was backed by an offense that capitalized on eight walks by three Ram pitchers. Central Catholic had just six hits on the chilly afternoon. However, they were certainly timely as four of them plated five runs.
Brandon Walker led that attack, going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Tyler McIntosh also enjoyed a multi-hit day, finishing 2-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored. Damon Foster added a RBI double for the Cardinals.
“Thomas looked really impressive for his first time out this season, and everything started there today for us,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “All three guys pitched well and that’s a testament to how these kids are really accepting some of the philosophies Wookie (pitching coach Dan Wascovich) is installing. Our mentality is three pitches or less. We want teams to swing the bat and not have deep counts against guys.
“We had some hiccups behind them (on defense), but the pitchers didn’t panic and went right back to work. And, it’s a lot easier to pitch and play with a lead. They (Burg) have a really nice defensive team and made some plays being out here in the cold.
“They are are well-coached, disciplined team and we had our work cut out for us today. We executed today and got some timely hits, and that was the difference.”
Grecco worked around two walks to strike out the side in the top of the first, then DCC jumped on the board with two runs in the bottom half.
McIntosh and Walker led off the innings with back-to-back walks against starter Austin Green, which prompted a quick hook by Jeff Peterson, who was returned to coach the Rams this season.
Reliever Gavin Elmquist then walked Miknis to load the bases before Torretti struck out. The third strike got past Johnsonburg’s catcher and McIntosh raced home for third run, just beating the tag of Wade Steis. Garrett Prosper then scored Walker on a groundout to make it 2-0.
The Rams (1-1) tried to answer back in the second.
Zach Zameroski reached on an error to open the inning, and Paul Gresco just beat out a bunt single for the Rams’ lone hit. However, Grecco once again stuck out the side from there to strand both runners.
With DCC’s pitching silencing the Rams’ bats from there, the Cardinals slowly built their lead throughout the game.
Central scored twice in the second on RBI singles by McIntosh and Walker, while Foster doubled home a run the third to put DCC up 5-0 before being thrown out trying to advance to third on the play.
The score stayed 5-0 until the sixth when DCC tacked on three more runs to set the eventual final.
Foster reached on a one-out error to get things started, then McIntosh singled the other way to left. Walker followed with a double to left that chased home both runners. Walker wound up at third on a throw to the plate and scored on a Miknis sacrifice fly to left.
Miknis then retired the side in order in the seventh to finish off the victory.
“We just didn’t come out ready to play, and you can’t say it was the weather because we had to play in it. We just had that deer in the headlights look and just didn’t show up for some reason,” said Peterson. “We played as bad as we possibly could. We’ll take this loss, but I can guarantee it will be completely different the next time we play them.”
Both teams are back in action at home Monday.
Central Catholic hosts Brockway, while Johnsonburg welcomes Curwensville.
