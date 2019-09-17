DuBOIS — The DuBois boys soccer team held its own for a large portion of Monday’s matchup with undefeated Altoona, but in the end the Mountain Lions proved too much to handle for the Beavers in a 7-3 loss on the DuBois Area Middle School field.
Altoona (7-0) came out strong from the get-go and scored twice in the opening four minutes to seize control of the game. DuBois didn’t gang its heads though and battled back — scoring the game’s next three goals.
The last of those goal, a strike by Nolan Bussell at 30:33 mark, gave the Beavers a 3-2 advantage. It looked like DuBois might tale that one goal lead into the break, but Altoona’s Alex Berardinelli scored on a header off a corner kick with 1:39 remaining to knot things at the half.
The Beavers had a golden opportunity to take the lead off a corner kick of its own early in the second half but had a shot ring off the post. Altoona’s Austin Kravetz scored on the other end just over a three minutes later, and the Mountain Lions never looked back.
Kravetz netted three of his four goals in the final 29 minutes as Altoona pulled away from a DuBois squad that was missing a couple regular players.
“We just started a little flat in the first half and they scored on us a 1:05 into the game,” said DuBois coach Matt Erickson. “We were kind of quiet, same thing as we’ve been doing in other games this season. They got up 2-0 on us and our heads were still down, and even when we scored our first two goals we still didn’t have that excitement.
“A team like Altoona comes up here, a big school that is good that has some big players and we’re tied with them 30 minutes into the game, and we just didn’t have the excitement. Then finally we scored that third goal and took the lead on them, and we started to get excited and made a good first half out of it.
“We were playing really short on players today because of injuries and other things going on. And, once they got up a goal or two on us in that second half, guys were starting to get tired there towards the end. We started out second half and got a couple good attacks out of it and had a different attitude, but ran out of steam there after a while.”
Kravetz opened the scoring just 1:05 into the game, while teammate Chad Reighard made it 2-0 just over two minutes later.
Altoona held that 2-0 lead for more that 14 minutes before Bussell put DuBois on the scoreboard with his first strike of the day just under the 18-minute mark. Bussell scored on a rebound following an initial shot by Brayten Sedor. Teammate Justin Kalgrean pulled the Beavers even when he found the back of the net on a header on a corner kick at 29:24. Bussell set up the score as he headed the ball to Kalgren off the corner.
It didn’t take DuBois long to grab its first and only lead when Bussell took a through ball from Nick Graeca and scored his second of the game on a breakaway just 1:09 later. That lead last all of eight minutes though as Berardinelli evened things again with his header in the 39th minute.
Altoona nearly took the lead in the closing seconds of the half on a direct kick, as the ball deflected to the right side of the Beaver net as keeper Cullen McAllister went to catch it. Altoona’s Bailey Musselman found himself wide open and fired a shot.
However, DuBois defender Zach Farrell sprinted through the goal mouth and blocked the shot at the near post out of play to keep it a 3-3 game at the half.
Altoona had the first scoring chance after the break, with McAllister making a nice save on Kravetz who made a strong run after a teammate slipped a pass to him in the box. A rebound shot by Altoona went wide.
DuBois then had a prime scoring chance of its own two minutes after earning a corner kick. Graeca lofted the corner into the box, where a trio of Altoona defenders ran into each other going for it.
The end result was Kalgren found himself all alone with the ball in the box. He promptly fired a shot on goal, but it slammed off the left post as Altoona keeper Brennen Dugan made a late attempt to stop it.
The shot proved to be DuBois only real scoring threat in the second half.
Kravetz’s goal in the 52nd minute seemed to take some of thre wind out of DuBois’ sails, while a pair of Mountain goals just 22 seconds apart in the 62nd minute all but put the game away. Kravetz scored the first of those goals off a pass from Berardinelli at 61:31, while Graham Black converted on a penalty kick just 22 seconds after McAllister was called for a foul in the box.
Kravetz closed out the scoring when he found the back of the net with 5:29 to play.
DuBois (3-5) is right back at tonight, as the Beavers host Elk County Catholic for their senior night on the high school turf. Senior Night activities will begin at 7:30 p.m., with the game to follow.