BROCKWAY — The Brookville girls soccer team gave Brockway all it could handle for 45 minutes Wednesday, but a strong second-half surge by the Lady Rovers powered them to a 6-2 victory on what proved to be a record-setting night at Frank Varischetti Field.
Brookville (3-7) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Madison McAninch in the 11th minute. The Lady Raiders then maintained that 1-0 edge for more than 19 minutes as their defense and keeper Jordan Cook did a good job bottling up the Brockway offense.
Cook made eight first-half saves as the Lady Raiders held Chanell Britten, who was looking to become the Lady Rovers’ all-time scoring leader, and the rest of the Lady Rovers at bay.
However, Britten eventually cracked the Lady Raider defense and Cook with a shot in the box after battling with a trio of defenders with 10:15 left in the half. Morgan Lindemuth made the initial pass into Britten on the play.
The score remained 1-1 into the closing moments of the half, and it appeared Brookville would get to the half with the game still tied. However, Britten made sure that didn’t happen after the Lady Rovers were awarded a corner kick in the final 15 seconds.
Freshman Amanda Decker quickly took that corner from the right side and lofted a pass into the box that Britten headed inside the far post with seven seconds left on the clock. The goal gave Brockway a 2-1 lead and Britten the program’s all-time scoring record at 136 — moving her past the old mark of 135 set by Juli Esposito back in the fall of 2014.
The late score seemed to give Brockway all the momentum entering the half after Britten was honored with a brief ceremony on the field after her record-setting goal.
Brookville had different ideas though and quickly struck in the second half when McAninch made a run on goal in the second minute and blasted a shot past Brockway keeper Mackenzie Overbeck to square things at 2-2 just 1:20 into the second half. Laynee Sorbin set the score.
McAninch’s second goal of the game proved to be the only real excitement of the second half though, as the Lady Raiders mustered just one more shot the rest of the way.
And to make matters worse, Britten answered back just 24 seconds later to complete a hat-trick and regain the lead for Brockway at 3-2. The Lady Rovers kept rolling from there, scoring three more times in the ensuing 17 minutes to win going away.
Brockway scored four second-half goals on eight shots.
“That second goal going into halftime was definitely big,” said Brockway coach Jessica Leadbetter. “We still weren’t really happy with how we were playing though. Brookville came out tough and did the same thing at Brookville a couple weeks ago.
“They do pack a lot of people in the box, making it pretty congested in there and hard to get anything through. We adjusted a couple things and worked the ball around a lot better in the second half.”
Brockway (7-1) actually had the first scoring chance of the game, but Britten had a close-range shot in the box sail just over the crossbar in the 10th minute. McAninch struck 46 seconds later when she ran down a long pass by Autumn Mitchell and beat Overbeck one-on-one.
Britten had another shot go just high just over 30 seconds later, while Overbeck made a diving save on a shot by McAninch in the 21st minute to knock the ball out for a corner kick.
Brockway started to ratchet up the pressure in the 23rd minute, but Cook and her defense wer upo to the challenge. In a span of five minutes, Cook turned away two shots by Britten, two more shot by Lindemuth and one by Morrigan Decker.
Brockway’s pressure finally paid off as Britten scored twice in the final 10:15 of the half to send the Lady Rovers into the break up 2-1.
That one-goal advantage was back in place less than two minutes into the second half when McAninch and Britten traded scores. Morrigan Decker set up Britten’s third of the day, making a pass into the box that Britten chipped past Cook who had come out to challenge. Cook finished the day with nine saves.
The race was then on as the ball rolled towards an open net. Britten took a sliding shot just before it got the left post to assure it found the net.
Britten netted her fourth of the day just past the 50-minute mark when she used her body to redirect in a cross from Lindemuth. Britten was pulled from the game shortly thereafter and didn’t play the final 25 minutes or so.
The Lady Rovers weren’t done scoring, as the Decker sisters each found the back of the net less than a minute a part to make it 6-2 with 21:32 to play.
Younger sister Amanda struck first off a corner kick she initially took. Brookville tried to clear the ball, but a Lady Rover Emily Botwright quickly played it back into the box and Decker eventually found herself wide open with the ball. She didn’t miss her chance, lofting a shot into the top left corner of the net.
Older sister Morrigan found the scorebook 49 seconds later when she made a strong run on the left side of the box after getting a pass from Wood before firing a shot inside the left post to set the score.
“The game plan was to put one up first and get in their heads, and I think we did that,” said Brookville coach Kaitlyn Hill. “I think that was the best we’ve played yet, even though the score may not have shown it.
“What we wanted in our game plan was to be defensive but have an offensive option, and I think we did that. They (Brockway) just had a lot of nice shots on net, and that happens.”
Brockway hosts Kane today at 5 p.m., while Brookville travels to Curwensville Saturday for an 11 a.m. contest.