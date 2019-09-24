DuBOIS — After a slow start, the DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team amped things up both at the service line and at the net to rally from a one-set deficit to upend North Clarion, 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12 Monday night at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
North Clarion was the team serving well and controlling the action at the net in the opening set, but DCC flipped the script in the second set as a late five-point service run by Avery Sickeri helped finish off a lopsided 25-14 win to even things at 1-1.
It was all DCC from there as Sickeri helped power the Lady Cardinals to two more lopsided wins in the second and third sets to finish off a victory that put them back over the .500 mark on the season at 5-4.
Sickeri enjoyed quite the night at the line as she racked up a match-high 32 service points, including six aces. And when she wasn’t recording aces, North Clarion had a hard time dealing with her serves and getting from over the net more times than not.
Shayleigh Gulvas 911 points), Hannah Holdren (7 points) and Maia Cogley (5 points) also aided in that service attack. Gulvas and Holdren each had three aces and Cogley two.
Holdren also led DCC with seven kills, while Bella Mangiantini and Jordy Kosko had four and three, respectively.
“It was a slow start, but things went well in that second set and things were close in the third before we pulled away at the end,” said DCC coach Ted Fitzer. “I thought Avery (Sickeri) served really well tonight, and at one point they (North Clarion) called two timeouts during her same service, which I hadn’t seen in a long time.
“Our service game was definitely a key tonight, and we did a little better at the net after the first game. The first game they weren’t hitting hard and I said, ‘Hey, if you have the swing go for it. If you don’t get it over we’ll play defense.’ And, we were able to outlast them (North Clarion) on a lot of plays.”
Central Catholic jumped out to an early 5-1 lead a pair of sideouts and three points by Cogley. However, North Clarion with a sideout of their own and a five-point run by Emily Aites to go up 7-5.
The She-Wolves pushed that advantage to five points (15-10) on back-to-back points by Quahah Seales, only to see DCC storm back with a sideout and four points from Cogley — a spurt that featured an ace and Holdren kill — to even things at 15-15.
Central Catholic never could take the lead though, as North Clarion used a late sideout then four straight points from Dylen Mealy to come away with the 25-19 win in the opening set.
Any momentum North Clarion built with the set win was quickly taken away as DCC raced out to an 8-3 lead in set No. 2. That run featured three points each from Gulvas and Sickeri.
North Clarion never recovered from that strong start as DCC maintain that five-point cushion most of the set. The Lady Cardinals pushed the lead to seven (18-11) on back-to-back points by Gulvas on her next serve before Sickeri put them on the verge of winning the set with a five-point run.
North Clarion momentarily slowed DCC with a sideout, but the Lady Cardinals won the set on the serve of Aites when Holdren made a dicing play near the DCC bench and Erin Maloney bumped a shot off the tape that eventually dropped on the North Clarion side to give the Lady Cardinals a 25-14 victory.
Holdren had four of her seven kills in the second set.
The third set was closely contest throughout, with Sickeri and Norrth Clarion’s Gabby Schmader trading service stints of four and three points, respectively, in a sequence that saw DCC come away with a 9-7 lead.
The She-Wolves later took the lead at 12-10 on three points (2 aces) by Sara Aaron but couldn’t push their advantage past that two-point mark. Central Catholic pulled even at 16-16 on a sideout and back-to-back points from Bella Mangiantini.
The teams then traded sideouts before Sickeri rattled off eight straight points to end the set at 25-16. She recorded two aces during that set-clinching run. Sickeri had 12 points in the set, while Mangiantini recorded all four of her kills in the set.
The fourth set was all DCC, as Gulvas gave the Lady Cardinals a quick 7-2 lead with a six-point service run that featured all three of her aces and a kill by Holdren.
Sickeri then ripped off 12 straight points, a run that featured a pair of aces and gave DCC a commanding 20-4 advantage.
North Clarion battled back a little, winning seven of the next 11 points to make it 24-12, but DCC secured the win with another hustle play on match point.
She-Wolves middle Katie Burkett blocked a spike by Bella Mangiantini on match point, and it appeared that ball was about to hit the floor for another North Clarion point. However, Cogley made a diving one-handed dig, then Gulvas made a diving effort herself to bump the ball over the net.
Two North Clarion players went to hit it at the same time as it deflected away from a third teammate and hit the floor to give DCC the game (25-12) and the four-set victory.
The Lady Cardinals are right back in action tonight and travel to Punxsutawney.