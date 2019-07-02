DuBOIS — The DuBois Minor League All-Star baseball team used a huge top of the first inning to cruise past Punxsutawney, 16-5, in four innings Monday evening to advance to Friday’s winners’ bracket finals.
A total of 14 batters came to the plate during that decisive top of the first, with 10 of them scoring to give DuBois a commanding lead before Punxsy ever got to bat.
The game was pretty evenly played from there, as DuBois outscored Punxsy 6-5 over the final 3 1/2 innings. However, the damage was already done as that big first inning pushed DuBois to the 4-inning, mercy-rule victory.
DuBois’ offensive outburst saw them couple 13 hits with 11 walks — a combination that proved fatal for Punxsy, which dropped in the losers’ bracket with the setback.
Isaac Dennison led the DuBois attack, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. He also notched the win on the mound after tossing the first two innings. He allowed one run (earned) on two hits while striking out one and walking one.
The only other DuBois player with multiple hits was Wes Clyde, who went 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored.
Next up for DuBois is a Friday evening showdown against St. Marys back at Way Memorial Field. The winner secures a spot in the District 10 championship game.
DuBois wasted little time jumping on Punxsy starter Lucas Silverstein, loading the bases with no outs on an error and walks by Keegan Gregory and Seth Wilmoth.
Silverstein then got Dennison to hit a soft liner to second for the first out, but Hunter Ho followed with a triple over the left fielder’s head to clear the bases to put DuBois up 3-0.
Adam Drahushak was then hit by a pitch, and took second on a wild pitch, before bot hrunners scored on a single right by Brody Knouse. Bryson Kail kept the rally going with a triple down the right-field line that plated Knouse for a 6-0 advantage.
Silverstein then recorded a strikeout for out No. 2, but DuBois was far from done in the inning. Clyde followed with single to right that scored Kail and spelled the end for Silverstein.
Nolan Stahlman came on in relief and walked Gregory to put runners on the corners as Clyde stole second and third during that at-bat. A walk by Wilmoth loaded the bases for Dennison, who blasted a three-run double to left to give DuBois its commanding 10-0 lead.
Punxsy tried to answer back with a big inning of its own in the bottom of the first, loading the bases with one out on infield singles by Silverstein and Teeg Hetrick and a walk by Stahlman.
Punxsy could only get one run out of the rally though when a run scored on a fielder’s choice. Dennison then got a groundout to Wilmoth at short to end the inning with two runners on base.
Stahlman kept DuBois off the board in the second, allowing just a two-out walk, while Dennison did the same to Punxsy in the bottom half of the inning.
DuBois struck again in the third, this time pushing six runs across on just one hit — doing all that damage thanks to six walks, one hits batsman and a single after Punxsy got two quick outs to open the inning.
DuBois scored two runs on wild pitches in the inning, while Brody Knouse, Jack Statler and Woodel each forced home runs with bases-loaded walks. Clyde capped the inning with a RBI single to make it 16-1 and put DuBois on verge of winning in three innings.
However, Punxsy prolonged the game with a run in the bottom of the third against reliever Wilmoth.
Silverstein led off the inning with a single and took second when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. Silverstein took third on a wild pitch before DuBois then got a big defensive play from right fielder Ryan Woodel, who went down on one knee to snag a sinking line drive off the bat of Hetrick.
The play kept Silverstein at third, but he scored a batter later when Stahlman reached on an error to make it 16-2.
DuBois went scoreless in the top of the fourth, getting a two-out double from Dennison.
Punxsy then put together a rally in the bottom of the fourth against Ho, the third DuBois pitcher of the day. Punxsy scored three runs, two earned, off Ho in the inning to threaten to extend the game again as it got within 16-5.
However, Ho halted the rally there with an inning and game-ending strikeout to finish off the four-inning victory.