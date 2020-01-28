DuBOIS — The DuBois boys left little doubt who was in charge Monday night against visiting Bellefonte, as the Beavers raced out to a big first-quarter lead and never let off the gas in a lopsided 68-37 victory.
The teams traded baskets in the opening minute before the Beavers ripped off 17 straight points to take a commanding 19-2 lead late in the opening quarter. DuBois led by 17 points (21-4) after one and never led Bellefonte get any closer the rest of the way.
The Beavers maintained that 17-point cushion at the half (35-18) before pushing that advantage to 23 points (51-28) entering the fourth quarter. DuBois then closed out the game strong, outscoring Bellefonte 17-9 in the final eight minutes to win by 31 points.
DuBois, which put together a strong all-around defensive effort, once again had a nice inside-outside mix on the offensive end. Senior center Chase Husted powered the inside game, posting a monster double-double with 18 points and 20 rebounds. He had 10 points and five boards in the first quarter alone before completing the double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) at the half.
When Bellefonte tried to collapse its defense on Husted, the duo of Nick Felix and Lennon Lindholm torched the red raiders from the outside as they combined to hit seven of the Beavers’ nine 3-pointers on the night.
Felix hit three triples on his way to scoring 16 points, while Lindholm had four treys as part of a 14-point effort that helped lead DuBois (14-2) to its sseventh straight win.
“I thought we had really good intensity early, especially defensively, and executed on offensive very well,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “Definitely pleased with the start. I thought at the end of the second quarter we had a little let down in intensity and they got a few easy buckets. Then we were able to pick it back up in the third and finish it off.
“When we’re making shots like we were tonight, the game becomes easier. Our guards have worked really hard and are confident right now (shooting outside), so that makes it difficult for (opponents) to pack it on Chase. And, if they do, those guys are ready. So, i’ts been a good balance.”
DuBois quickly established Husted inside in the opening eight minutes. He and Bellefonte’s Gannon Bungard each scored in the first 47 seconds, but it was all Beavers from there as they put together their 17-0 run to seize control of the game.
Husted added six more points during that run, while Felix drained a 3-pointers before Lindholm hit back-to-back treys. Nick Farrell also had a hoop in that spurt. Husted added his fifth basket of the game in the final minute to five DuBois a 21-4 lead after one quarter.
Felix then scored the first five points in the second quarter to make it a 22-point game at 26-4 just 1:07 in.
Bellefonte finally got its offense going a little bit from there but still trailed by 17 at the half. Brady Woodward added all four of his points in the quarter for DuBois, while Lindholm had a 3-pointer.
DuBois kept the pedal to the floor after the break, opening the third quarter on a 9-0 spurt to take a commanding 44-18 advantage just 2;19 into the second half. Felix started the run with another 3-pointer, while Michael Orzechwoski finished it with a pair of hoops. In between, Husted also scored again.
The Beavers’ lead never dipped below 20 points the rest of the game.
Bennett emptied his bench in the fourth quarter, with Dakota Reasinger scoring five points and Michael Lauver two in the final two minutes.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday night at home against Elk County Catholic in a matchup of two of the top teams in District 9. The Crusaders handed DuBois one of its two losses with a 47-40 win at home back on Dec. 17.
“It should be an exciting game,” said Bennett. “They (ECC) are one of the two or three programs in the area that are the gold standard. It’s a big game, and I expect a great crowd. It should be a fun game.”