DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys basketball team used a strong start on both ends of the floor to jump visiting Curwensville from the get-go Monday in a 66-37 victory at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
The Cardinals (13-7) came out firing on all cylinders on the offensive end and used a smothering defense to help create even more scoring chances in what proved to be a 21-9 first quarter that gave DCC control of the game.
That strong start was engineered by Damon Foster and Alec Sroc, who scored eight and six points, respectively, in the opening eight minutes. Foster drained six 3-pointers on the night as part of a game-high 20-point performance. Srock finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Golden Tide (3-11) never recovered from there as DCC kept the pressure on in the second quarter on its way to building a commanding 41-18 halftime lead. The Cardinals pushed the lead lead to as many as 29 points twice (54-25, 56-27) in the third quarter before taking a 56-29 advantage to the fourth.
With a game tonight and tomorrow as well, DCC head coach went to his bench to open the final quarters as most of his starters never saw the floor in the final eight minutes. Curwensville won fourth, 10-8, with its starters playing most of the way vs. the Cardinal reserves.
Defensively, DCC held Curwensville’s Ty Terry to 10 points, seven of which came in the second half once the game was out of hand.
“I want to give a shout out to Jalen Kosko, because Ty Terry is a really good player,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “I think he (Terry) took two shot the entire first half and really didn’t even touch the ball. That was the key to our game plan tonight, and Jalen execute it perfectly to keep the ball out of his hands.
“Our team defense and be willing to step in and take charges set the tone for the game. Harry (Starr) had three I think (in 1st half), Loren (Way) had one and Dante (Armanini) had another. I think that is Dante’s 15th charge taken this year, so we we’re doing a good job of laying our bodies on the line and be willing to sacrifice for the team.”
The teams traded free throws to open the game, as DCC’s Jalen Kosko and Curwensville’s Danny McGarry each went 2-for-2 at the line. It was all DCC from there in the quarter though.
The Cardinals put together a 14-3 run to race out to a 16-5 lead just past the 3-minute mark. Srock had all six of his first-quarter points in that spurt, while Foster had two.
Curwensville momentarily halted DCC’s run as Trevor Lansberry hit a 3-pointer, but Foster answered back with a trey of his own. Teammate Loren Way then scored inside as DCC led 21-9 after the first. Lansberry had eight points in the game.
The Cardinals kept their foot on the pedal to start the second quarter and went on another run, this one 8-0, to quickly grab a 29-9 advantage. Ethan Kness had two hoops in that opening spurt, while Srock and Kosko also scored.
The Tide’s Landan Swatsworth ended that run with a basket, but couldn’t finish off a 3-point play with 3:13 left in the half. Backt-to-back hoops by Way and Kness, who scored off a steal for the second time in the quarter, jump-started another 8-2 spurt that made it a 24-point game at 37-13.
Foster added a 3-pointer in the final minute before Terry finally scored his first points when he hit a fade away 3-pointer in the corner with 17 seconds on the clock. Srock then went 1 of 2 at the line with 4 seconds remaining to send DCC to the half with a 23-point lead (41-18).
The teams traded scores to open the third quarter, although DCC’s first hoop from Srock came more than two minutes in. Scott Condon then scored for the Tide to make it a 20-point game (43-32), but that’s as close as the Tide got the rest of the way.
A trey by Foster seemed to get DCC back in a good offensive flow and sparked an 11-2 run that gave the Cardinals their largest lead at 54-26. Foster hit his final two threes of the game in that run, while Kness added a triple of his own. Kness finished with 10 points.
With the outcome all but decided the action slowed in the fourth, but DCC punctuated its victory on a high note when reserve Kolton Koppenhaver banked in a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining to set the final score at 66-37.
Central Catholic travels to Punxsutawney tonight looking to avenge a 56-48 loss to the Chucks at home back on Feb. 20.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 66,
CURWENSVILLE 37
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 9 9 11 8 — 37
DCC 21 20 15 10 — 66
Curwensville—37
Ty Terry 3 2-2 10, Landan Swatsworth 1 2-2 4, Tyler Lee 0 0-0 0, Danny McGarry 2 2-2 6, Michael Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Scott Condon 2 3-5 7, Carson Spencer 0 0-0 0, Trevor Lansberry 3 0-2 8, Jayson Rowles 1 0-0 2, Ty Colton 0 0-0 0, Ayden Sutika 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-15 37.
DuBois Central Catholic—66
Harrison Starr 0 0-0 0, Jalen Kosko 1 2-2 4, Alec Srock 5 1-2 11, Dante Armanini 2 0-0 4, Damon Foster 7 0-1 20, Loren Way 2 1-2 5, Ethan Kness 4 1-2 10, Peyton Maurer 2 0-2 4, AJ Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Neel Gupta 0 0-0 0, Andrew Green 0 0-0 0, Carter Hickman 1 0-0 2, Dylan Hanna 1 1-2 3, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Angelo Piccirillo 0 0-0 0, Kolton Koppenhaver 1 0-0 3. Totals: 26 6-13 66.
Three-pointers: C’ville 4 (Terry 2, Lansberry 2), DCC 8 (Foster 6, Kness, Koppenhaver).