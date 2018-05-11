DuBOIS — Three Small College World Series appearances in three years is a remarkable feat for any school, but doing so in your first three years of existence — that’s virtually unheard of.
But, that’s just what the Penn State DuBois baseball team has accomplished since Tom Calliari — a man who was enjoyed success at all levels of the game — was hired to resurrect the program back in 2015.
Those on the outside looking in may be shocked by what Calliari and the Nittany Lions have accomplished in three years. However, ask Calliari and others within the program and they’ll be quick to tell you they are right where they expected to be.
“No,” said Calliari when asked if he has been surprised by the quick success of his upstart program. “I know it sounds arrogant, but yeah, I expected us to win like this from the start. I remember a conversation with Herm (Suplizio) after I was hired.
“He said, ‘You just want to be competitive your first year right?’ And, I said, ‘No. I expect to go to the World Series.’ If you don’t set that goal, how are you ever going to achieve it?
“I was just confident in what I do, I was confident in my coaching staff and I was confident in the type of players we were recruiting. It all starts with my assistant coaches though. You’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with.”
That list of assistants currently includes holdovers Mike Nesbit, Paul Hetrick and Aaron Peters and newcomers Jeff Gasbarre, Clayton Read and T.J. Gornati. Other people, like Christian Muth, have been a part of the staff in previous years.
“They are all really, really good and each brings different things to table,” said Calliari. “The one big thing is they all are winners and having been around winning environments. I have defined a role for each coach and what I want them to do, and they each do it and do it phenomenally. It’s the same with the players. I define a role for them and they have established themselves in those roles, and what we have built works really well.”
On the field, Calliari has built the program with high character guys who also happen to be very good players.
Three of the first players Calliari brought in once he had the job were Caleb Bennett (St. Marys) and Dan Bowman (Central Mountain) — the team’s only two seniors this year — and junior Garrett Brown (DuBois Area). Calliari already had relationship with all three during his time coaching travel baseball.
Bennett (Pitt-Bradford) and Brown (IUP) transferred to Penn State DuBois once they learned Calliari was starting the program. Bowman, who was working at the time Calliari was hired, was looking to return to school and baseball. He had started his career at Shippensburg University but stepped away from the team and school his sophomore year there while trying to return from shoulder surgery he had in 2013.
The trio leads a group of 10 players who been part of the program for all three runs to the World Series. Juniors Brandon Gettig (Bald Eagle Area) and Clayton Butler (Central Mountain) also have been every day starters for three years, while Colton Treaster (Penn Valley), Jesse Martin (West Branch), Thomas Plummer (Clarion), Austin Amacher (Ridgway) and Bryce Hanley (Central Mountain) also have made their marks over the past three seasons.
“Those guys have been the foundation for us,” said Calliari of the trio. “I had relationships with Garrett, Caleb and Danny in past years through travel ball. When they heard I got the job, they immediately wanted to come here and build something special.
“They absolutely 100 percent deserve all the credit in building the foundation and helping build a culture among the young guys. They all worked hard and bought into what I believe in throughout the years.
“They have taken that and matriculated it amongst the rest of the new guys. Now the new guys are carrying that on and are starting the ball rolling for the future. They built the foundation out of cement, not sand. They have done an outstanding job, and now the younger guys can teach the other guys. They started that culture for sure.”
Bennett and Bowman both echoed their coaches sentiments about not being surprised what they all have achieved together.
“I honestly did (believe), because I played for coach for a while. So, I knew what he was capable of,” said Bennett. “I played for him on BWP Bats, and we were just a bunch of rough kids from around the area. But, we beat some pretty legit travel teams over the years.
“When he said some of the guys we had (in beginning), I was like, we might have a shot. When I was at Pitt-Bradford, I had some success there and played a lot, and I feel fortunate for that but it just wasn’t a fit for me.
“Coming here to play for Coach and the bonds we made that first fall (as a team), I was like, ‘We’re going to be good in the spring.”
“A lot of it falls on how Coach Calliari recruited everybody,” added Bowman of the team’s success. “It was a lot of character. It started with a base of transfer guys ... guys like Caleb, myself, Alex Hart, Zac Walsh, Dom Kriner, Garrett Brown. Now three years later, we’re in our third World Series appearance.
“I think the bond we formed as teammates and friends, as opposed to just guys being here (to play) is something you won’t find a lot of other places.”
Both were quick to point out and thank the community for their support and are excited to end their college careers on the their home field.
“We’ve basically been backed by the community more than any program I think I’ve ever seen,” said Bowman. “It goes beyond just friends, family and people who know us. We’ve had a great following from the entire community, and it’s nice to show them the work we’ve put in the past two years paid off this year. Winning that (PSUAC) title here was emotional because we’ve gone through a lot of different life events with everybody.
“Our fans are second to none,” added Bennett. “They travel to Myrtle Beach to watch us, they travelled to the World Series the past two years seven hours away in Glenn Falls. We noticed a lot of teams up there, that they didn’t travel very well, so that’s something good for us.
“Now they don’t have to travel, I’m excited to see how many people come out and watch us this year since it’s at home. It will be great to play in front of them and give them everything we have in our last few games of our careers.”
Given the success they have enjoyed, it should come as no surprise both seniors said coming to Penn State DuBois was one of the best decisions they have made — both for their baseball careers and life after baseball.
“I know Caleb is from the area, and I’m a little farther out, but this is where I made my connections and this is where I’ll have my job,” said Bowman. “Being a recent grad it’s about the networking and being a student and student athlete here at Penn State DuBois here has been second to none.
“It’s probably been the best experience of my life, and I would literally tell everybody about the city — and not just from a baseball standpoint.”
Bennett echoed Bowman’s feelings.
“Absolutely, without a doubt, the best decision I’ve made was to come here,” said Bennett. “It’s given me so many opportunities. I obviously just graduated, and I started my career with Gasbarre Products. I mean, if I had never come here, I never would have met Gaz (assistant coach Jeff Gasbarre) and I wouldn’t have my first job.
“I also wouldn’t have all these friends. I’m really blessed.”
