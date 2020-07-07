DuBOIS — Sunny 106 used an explosive offense and strong pitching to run past Fairman’s, 17-5, in six innings in Junior League softball action Monday at Heind; Field.
Sunny pounded out 13 hits, which coupled with seven errors, proved to be devastating for Fairman’s on the night. Sunny hit the league maximum of fiev runs in an inning twice in the game, while having just one out recorded against it in those two frames.
Eva Bloom led that offensive attack, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs. Haley Reed, Morgan Pasternak and Ava Baronick each had two hits and two RBIs. Reed added two doubles and three runs scored, while Pasternak had a triple and three runs. Baronick hit an inside-the-park home run while scoring twice.
All that offense proved to be more than enough for the trio of Pasternak, Baronick and Teegan Runyon — who combined to throw a 3-hitter. Baronick notched the win in relief. She allowed no hits and one run (unearned) while striking out four and walking three.
Sunny jumped on Fairman’s starter Lexi Berta for a pair of runs in the top of the first.
Reed for things started with a one-out double. She quickly stole third and raced home on a bad throw back to the circle on ball four to Pasternak, who promptly stole second and went to third when the throw went into the outfield. Bloom then reached on an error that scored Pasternak.
Fairman’s answered right back with two runs of its own against Pasternak in the bottom of the inning.
Marina Hanes drew a leadoff walk and stole second. She took third on a wild pitch and scored on a 2-out single to right by Lynx Lander. The ball got past the outfielder, allowing Lander to hustle all the way around to third. She scored from there on a wild pitch to tie the game.
However, Fairman’s bats went silent from there, as the home team didn’t record another hit until the bottom of the sixth.
Meanwhile, Sunny kept the pedal down and increased its lead every inning.
Sunny added a run in the second when Jenna Cornelois led off with a single to right and raced around the bases when the ball got past the outfielder. The visitors proceeded to load the bases, but Berta got out of the jam to keep it a 3-2 game.
She wasn’t as fortunate un the third, as Sunny plated three runs on four hits to push its lead to 6-2.
Pasternak and Bloom ripped back-to-back one-out triples to produce the first run, while Baronick singled home Bloom. Baronick, who ended up at third on an error on the play, came home on a Maggie Watt single to make it 6-2.
Sunny then broke the game wide open with a 5-run top of the fourth.
The bottom of the order got things started as Brooke Scoleese, Savanah Ross and Maddie Connor drew one-out walks to load the bases. Runyon then hit a comebacker that was misplayed, allowing all four runners to be safe.
Reed followed with a walk to score another run before Pasternak singled home two more. A double by Bloom chased home Reed with the fifth run of the inning that made it a 11-2 contest.
Fairman’s got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fourth against Baronick when Lander reached on a 2-out error and circled the bases on three wild pitches.
Sunny added a run in the fifth when Baronick led off the inning with her inside-the-park homer to right before putting the 10-run mercy rule into play with a 5-run top of the sixth.
Again, it was Ross and Connor who got things started with back-to-back walks to open the inning. Runyon and Reed followed with back-to-back RBI doubles before Pasternak walked to load the bases. Bloom then ended the inning with a 3-run double that maxed out the inning a five runs to make it 17-3.
Fairman’s didn’t go away quietly in the bottom of the sixth against Runyon, who took over for Baronick in the circle.
Berta led off the inning with a single, her team’s first hit since the first inning. She stole second and took third on ball four to Audrey Hale. Lander followed with a shot to right-center that Pasternak tracked down on the run. The play went as a sacrifice fly.
However, Fairman’s got second run on the play when Pasterbak held on to the ball for a couple moments before throwing it in towards second base. Hale was sent home when the throw went that way.
A strong relay throw appeared to get Hale, but she was called safe as the umpire ruled she got under the tag. That run set the final score at 17-5.
SUNNY 106 17,
FAIRMAN’S 5, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Sunny 213 515 — 17
Fairman’s 200 102 — 5
Sunny 106—17
Teegan Runyon 2b-cf-lf-p 4211, Haley Reed cf-3b-ss 3322, Morgan Pasternak p-ss-cf 2322, Eva Bloom 3b-c 4136, Ava Baronick ss-p-lf 3222, Maggie Watt 1b-3b 2011, Jenna Cornelius c-1b-ss 3110, Grace Reynolds eh-cf 2010, Reagan Perkins eh-lf-2b 2000, Brooke Scoleese rf 1100, Savabah Ross lf-2b 1200, Maddie Connor eh-rf-1b 0200. Totals: 27-17-13-14.
Fairman’s—5
Marina Hanes ss-2b-p-ss 2100, Lexi Berta p-ss-p 3110, Audrey Hale c 2100, Lynx Lander 3b 2212, Lydia Morgan 1b-p-1b-cf 2010, Maddie Kriner 2b-cf-2b 3000, Haley Semancik cf-rf-1b-rf 3000, Ashton Buzzard eh-lf-2b-rf 0000, Hannah Schilling lf-2b-lf 1000, Cortney Zatsick rf-eh-2b-rf-lf 2000. Totals: 20-5-3-2.
Errors: Sunny 2, Fairman’s 7. LOB: Sunny 10, Fairman’s 4. DP: Sunny 0, Fairman’s 1. 2B: Runyon, Reed 2, Bloom 2. 3B: Pasternak, Bloom. HR: Baronick. SF: Lander. SB: Reed 2, Pasternak, Watt, Ross; Hanes, Berta. CS: Reed (by Hale). HBP: Connor 2 (1 by Berta, 1 by Hanes).
Pitching
Sunny: Morgan Pasternak-2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Ava Baronick-3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Teegan Runyon-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Fairman’s: Lexi Berta-3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Lydia Morgan-0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Marina Hanes-1+ IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Berta.